Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

By Kristen Lopez
 4 days ago

It’s a new year which means new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Actually, this first month of 2023 is fairly light on new television shows, making it the perfect opportunity to catch up on the numerous other series that are already on the streaming platform, including “National Treasure: Edge of History” and “Willow.”

The only new series debuting in January of 2023 on Disney+ is the second season of their animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” As IndieWire laid out when the second season’s trailer dropped earlier this month, it’s perfect for those who liked “Andor,” but couldn’t watch it with their kids. “Those looking to scratch that ‘Star Wars’ itch before ‘The Mandalorian’ returns in March would do well to consider giving “The Bad Batch” a try.” The series debuted in 2021 and follows a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2 debuts with a 2-episode season premiere on January 4 before debuting weekly installments.

Here’s everything else coming to Disney+ in January 2023.

January 4

  • “The Boonies” Season 1
  • “Locked Up Abroad” Season 12
  • “Lost Treasures of Egypt” Season 4
  • “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” Season 2
  • “Primal Survivor: Over the Andes” Season 1
  • “Underworld, Inc.” Seasons 1-2
  • “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season Premiere
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 5
  • “Willow” Episode 7

January 6

  • “Strangest Bird Alive”

January 11

  • “Airport Security” Seasons 4-8
  • “Best in Bridal” Season 1
  • “Bride & Prejudice” Season 1
  • “Celebrity Ghost Stories” Seasons 5-6
  • “Evil Genius” Season 1
  • “My Ghost Story” Season 1
  • “SuperKitties” Season 1
  • “Chasing Waves”
  • “Gina Yei”
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 6
  • “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 3
  • “Willow” Episode 8

January 18

  • “Chibi Tiny Tales” Season 3
  • “Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Season 2
  • “Me & Mickey” Season 1
  • “Night Stalkers” Season 1
  • “Secret Life of Predators” Season 1
  • “King Shakir Recycle”
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 7
  • “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 4

January 20

  • “Ocean’s Breath”
  • “Sharkatraz”

January 25

  • “Bloody Tales of Europe” Season 1
  • “Dino Ranch” Season 2
  • “Hacking the System” Season 1
  • “Riding Britain’s Railways” Season 1
  • “Mila in the Multiverse”
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 8
  • “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 5

January 27

  • “American Blackout”
  • “Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes”
  • “T. Rex Autopsy”
Comments / 0

Community Policy