This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and These Are the Expensive Moisturizers That Are Actually Worth It’

With so many different moisturizers on the market running the gamut from ultra-affordable to jaw-droppingly expensive, it can be confusing to know which are worth shelling out a little extra cash for. Is a finite face cream really worth spending $50 for, let alone over $100? According to board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, a few are.
Supergoop’s Latest Launch Combines Two of the Most Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients for the First Time Ever

When you think of daytime skincare, you likely imagine hydrating, brightening, and protective formulas infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramides. What you likely don’t think of is retinol. The reason? For as long as we can remember, retinol has been dubbed a nighttime-only ingredient because it purportedly makes skin more sensitive to UV light. But bioretinol—a plant-based retinol alternative—exists to help you avoid this very issue, and Supergoop! Is harnessing its benefits for the latest version of its fan-favorite Daily Dose Serum.
I Washed My Face With Rice Water for a Week, and It Made My Rough, Dry Skin Feel Softer and More Hydrated

As a person who consumes rice multiple times a week, I've always felt it was wasteful to dump the remaining water after rinsing (for context: I soak my rice in water before cooking). The TikTok gods must have heard me because after cooking a fresh batch of white rice, Skya's (@skyasghiblicafe) viral TikTok video popped on my "For You" page. In it, Skya pours the remaining rice water into a bowl and pats it on her face and neck, a hack she learned from her Korean grandma. While Skya didn't specify the benefits, other TikTokers have spoken highly of rice water, mentioning that it smooths skin, minimizes pores, and reduces the appearance of red marks.
Best Vitamin C Serums for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts

Finishing off your skincare routine with a hydrating vitamin C serum could make all the difference, making your skin feel clean and healthy. With hundreds of thousands of products to choose from, it can be hard to choose which are actually worth the money. Vitamin C serums are among the reliable products to consider adding to your list, but which are the best ones?
If You Have Eczema, Derms Say These 6 Sweaters Are Snuggly and Won’t Irritate Skin

Winter is every eczema-prone person's nightmare. Beyond the bone-chilling temperatures and drying indoor heat, there's another element that can exacerbate flare-ups and tip our skin off balance: sweaters. Even those without eczema know that certain sweaters and tops are a one-way ticket to itch city. But if you already have sensitive skin, scratchy shirts can be uncomfortable to the max.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the #1 Hygiene Hack I Give my Patients With Super Dry, Cracked Feet’

There's a reason why slugging—aka the practice of slathering your skin in a thick occlusive as the last step in your nighttime skin-care routine—has re-entered the beauty conversation now that temps are hovering near freezing in many parts of the country. By creating a sort of seal on the surface of your skin, slugging locks in moisture and allows the rest of your products .. which is exactly what we need during these dry winter months. On TikTok, you've likely seen people slugging their faces, their nails, and even their hair, but according to Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist whose best known on social media as @DermGuru, if you're not doing it to your feet, you're seriously missing out.
The Firming Hand Cream That Took 2 Years To Develop Saved My Dry, Crepey Hands in Just 2 Days

Any time you get a cut or a scrape, your body's natural wound-healing process kicks into high gear. It stimulates cellular regeneration to create fresh, healthy cells, which explains why the "new" skin that appears looks firmer and smoother (read: younger) compared to everything else around it. Thanks to the discovery of a molecule called "defensins" back in 2014, regenerative medicine doctors found a way to bottle up this process to deliver the same sort of fresh, baby-soft skin without any actual wound required. Their research led to a visionary new strategy for anti-aging and the eventual creation of DefenAge, an award-winning skin-care line known for its transformational results.
14 Unexpected Holiday Candles That Don’t Smell Anything Like Christmas Trees or Gingerbread Houses

A few things are certain about the holidays: There will be people who have their Christmas music cued up and ready to go the day after Thanksgiving; You’ll receive at least one gift you don’t want; There will be no shortage of festive candles burning. Unless you’ve got Grinch vibes going on, you know exactly the kind of candles we’re talking about—those tried-and-true holiday scents that you can almost smell the minute you start thinking about them. We’re talking fresh pine, spicy gingerbread, and maybe something peppermint for good measure.
7 Common Habits Hairstylists Are Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Hair Health

When it comes to proper haircare, it's rare to find a "one size fits all" rule. Most things are nuanced and depend on a whole lot of personal factors—like how long your hair is, how often you wash it, and how easily it frizzes. But! There are still some hair habits that are categorically bad for all of our hair health, and they're more common than you might think.
Stuck Carrying the Full Mental Load of The Holidays? Here’s How To Deal

Between wrapping up work duties for the year and holiday festivities, this season can be hectic (read: overwhelming) for a lot of people, particularly for women who often perform more emotional labor in relationships and carry the burden of managing the mental load of the holidays of their whole family and household.
Lose weight, sleep better, beat anxiety with the best health hacks of 2022

Healthy living doesn’t have to be complicated. Small changes and little self-check-ins can make a huge difference in how you feel now and prevent big problems down the road — as we learned all throughout this year. Here are eight of the best health hacks TODAY.com discovered in...
Serena Williams Wants To Enhance Your Recovery Routine With Her ‘Performance-Care’ Brand

When Serena Williams got injured at the French Open a few years ago, the care team tried to put a pain-relief cream on her, but she was resistant. "She told me, 'These are products I probably should use, but then I'd have to admit to myself that I'm over the hill,'" says Eric Ryan, who's co-founded a number of brands in the wellness space including Method, Olly, and Welly. In the wake of that conversation, he and Williams realized that there was an opportunity to create a new category of products that make pain-relief feel like a natural part of self-care. So they teamed up with a third co-founder, seasoned consumer-packaged goods executive Hank Mercier, to create Will Perform—a brand that focuses on "performance care," starting with muscle-soothing, skin-supporting creams, and sprays.
