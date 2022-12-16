ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Les Misérables closes out Broadway in Detroit's season

The timeless classic "Les Misérables" is returning to Detroit as the final show on Broadway in Detroit’s 2022 season. Live at the Fisher Theatre from Thursday through Jan. 8, the sixth longest-running Broadway show is guaranteed to be a hit with new and returning audiences, said company manager Chris Danner.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth

It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side. Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home

Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Novel by Detroit native takes readers on an Afrofuturistic journey

Author and Detroit native Denise Crittendon said she’s finally on the cusp of her dreams after publishing her first Afrofuturistic novel. Set 5,000 years in the future, Crittendon's debut novel “Where it Rains in Color” tells the story of Lileana, a woman who lives on the all-Black planet of Swazembi. The book was released on Dec. 6.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last week in Dearborn that left a teen injured, police announced Monday. Paris Denise Varner, 37, was arraigned through 19th District Court on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor, records show. Judge...
DEARBORN, MI

