She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Detroit News
Les Misérables closes out Broadway in Detroit's season
The timeless classic "Les Misérables" is returning to Detroit as the final show on Broadway in Detroit’s 2022 season. Live at the Fisher Theatre from Thursday through Jan. 8, the sixth longest-running Broadway show is guaranteed to be a hit with new and returning audiences, said company manager Chris Danner.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
HometownLife.com
Diamond Castle opens second location, this one in downtown Plymouth
It only took a few months for jewelry to make a grand reappearance in downtown Plymouth's Mayflower Centre. Novi-based Diamond Castle Jewelers recently opened a second showroom in the space formerly occupied by Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth, which closed earlier this summer after 72 years in business. Owner Kevin Ansara...
Detroit News
Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side. Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home
Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
New owner of Continental Motors plant confirms plans to demolish ruins, build self-storage
The new owner of what remains of the old Continental Motors Co. plant on Detroit's east side confirmed Friday that his firm is demolishing all of the industrial ruins, including its prominent smokestack, and plans to replace it with a self-storage building. Anthony Scavo, chief operating officer for Miami-based Basis Industrial, formerly known...
Detroit News
4 Paws 1 Heart wins The Detroit News' Holiday Cheer for Charity contest
It's doggone good and the cat's pajamas at the same time. A St. Clair Shores nonprofit that works to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs has won this year's grand prize in The Detroit News' annual fundraising contest for charities, its business agent said. 4 Paws 1 Heart...
Detroit News
Novel by Detroit native takes readers on an Afrofuturistic journey
Author and Detroit native Denise Crittendon said she’s finally on the cusp of her dreams after publishing her first Afrofuturistic novel. Set 5,000 years in the future, Crittendon's debut novel “Where it Rains in Color” tells the story of Lileana, a woman who lives on the all-Black planet of Swazembi. The book was released on Dec. 6.
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
Detroit News
Trio of metro area stars rethink Signing Day plans after Luke Fickell's Cincy departure
High school football players' lives are turned upside down, knowing they had their futures all set up before a coach or coaches move on from one college to take another position at another college. Such was the case when Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore had to think things over...
Detroit News
Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run
A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last week in Dearborn that left a teen injured, police announced Monday. Paris Denise Varner, 37, was arraigned through 19th District Court on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor, records show. Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
