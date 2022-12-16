Read full article on original website
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
Despite our slightly different appearances, we have a lot in common. I listened to "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book" like a million times as a kid and I really took the message to heart. Like you, I live simply and in harmony with nature. On weekends I often take long walks, admiring Montana's beauty before settling down for a nap, just like you. We also love the same foods, and I'm glad we can both appreciate honey and fish. The problem is, you also have an appetite for Chick-fil-A.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Monday, Habitat for Humanity received a major gift of land in Missoula that could possibly mean up to 100 new affordable homes for qualifying families. KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Executive Director and City Councilor Heather Harp about the historic gift of land for...
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 17, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a male threatening a female with an axe at a bus stop. Dispatchers notified officers that the female victim walked from the bus stop to Target with the male following her with the axe.
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Christmas vacation brings much joy to children and sometimes a lot of stress to parents. What activities can you find to help keep them out of trouble? What do they like to do that will hold their attention? Who got in the closet where the presents are hidden? How did that get broken? Why is the dog wearing my track suit?
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
The City of Missoula and Missoula County are closer to taking over the old federal building downtown, with the idea of creating a brand new, joint government complex. Local government has been working on the acquisition of the former Missoula Post Office for the past several years. The federal government continued to use the building for a variety of offices for several years, but the course to give away the building was really set several years ago when the U.S. Forest Service moved its regional headquarters to Fort Missoula.
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female on Montana Avenue. Officers determined the parties were dating and spoke with them separately. The male was identified as 29-year-old Steven McIntire. According...
