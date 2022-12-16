ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
City of El Paso to bus migrants to other cities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase

El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
What you should know when using 'buy now, pay later'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the...
