Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
Woman dies after shot by 17-year-old son; teen arrested at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his mother Friday evening. Officers arrested 17-year-old Juan Ortiz. Police identified the mother who died as 34-year-old Isabel Ortiz. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Hills in south-central El Paso. Officials...
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
City of El Paso to bus migrants to other cities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
Possible DPS inspections cause backup for semitrucks in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Semitrucks were waiting for bumper to bumper for inspections by Texas state troopers on Monday. Semitrucks were backed-up off Artcraft and Upper Valley Road. Long lines were seen in both directions. The line started at the Santa Teresa port of entry. All of the...
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
El Paso's food bank stretched thin as migrant crisis intensifies in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As hundreds of migrants continue to cross into El Paso every day, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is doing everything it can, with the little they have, to help provide relief. The food bank has been on the streets and in shelters...
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
NMSU men's basketball plays home game since police report detailed Albuquerque shootout
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Several fans trickled into the Pan American on Sunday to watch the NMSU men's basketball team play against Northern New Mexico. That was their first home game since a police report and surveillance video showed how a deadly shootout involving NMSU player Mike Peake and a UNM student unfolded in Albuquerque.
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase
El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
What you should know when using 'buy now, pay later'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the...
