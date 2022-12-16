ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Amid adversity, Michigan State women's basketball looking to find rhythm

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago


EAST LANSING − Things haven't gone as hoped for the Michigan State women's basketball team in recent weeks.

The Spartans find themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with the last three of those setbacks coming by a combined 14 points to Georgia Tech, Purdue and No. 3-ranked Ohio State.

And in the most recent of those losses, MSU lost starter Gabby Elliott to a season-ending ACL injury.

MSU (6-5) hopes to find its rhythm again over the next few days as it completes its nonconference schedule with home games against Detroit on Sunday and Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. And both contests will be vital as the Spartans adjust to playing without Elliott, who had started all 11 games.

"We're going to have to figure out a little bit of life without Gabby, so that's going to be something," MSU coach Suzy Merchant said ahead of Thursday's practice. "We're going to have to get more out of Tory (Ozment), Julia (Ayrault) and Steph Visscher. Those are the three that I'd like to see kind of elevate their games and make up for what we're going to miss from (Gabby)."

Elliott, who is in her first season with the Spartans after transferring from Clemson, was the team leader in rebounding at 5.5 per game and ranked third in scoring at 9.5 points per game. She had scored in double figures in six of 11 games, including the games against Purdue and Ohio State.

"Gabby is a huge loss," Ayrault said. "We're praying for her. She's going to kill her rehab. Like I said, it's a big loss for us."

Ayrault said the next few opportunities are vital for the Spartans in finding a rhythm and building some confidence before returning to the rigors of Big Ten play with a matchup at home against Indiana on Dec. 29.

"These are two really good opportunities to kind of get back to us and kind of just focus on the little things," Ayrault said. "We've worked all week in practice just on our defense and stuff. We're just using these two games to get back over that hump and feeling more like us again. Hopefully these two games will help us a lot."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

