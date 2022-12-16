ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘The Voice’ poll results: 29% of viewers say Bodie should have won for Team Blake

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago


This just in: According to 29% of “ The Voice ” fans, the wrong artist from Team Blake Shelton won the title during the Season 22 finale.

Gold Derby ran a poll after the December 13 finale asking who really deserved to win NBC’s reality TV show, and only 24% of respondents voted that Team Blake’s country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was the rightful champion. ( See the show’s winners list .) To compare, a leading 29% of voters said fellow Team Blake artist Bodie should have won instead. Here are the complete poll results for this oh-so-close race:

29% — Bodie (Team Blake)

28% — Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend )

24% — Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)

18% — Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello )

1% — Brayden Lape (Team Blake)

SEE Bryce Leatherwood on winning season 22 of ‘The Voice’: ‘I’m just so blessed’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Bodie (age 29) from Los Angeles, California was the odds-on favorite to win the championship. The rock/indie artist was an early front-runner thanks to becoming a four-chair-turn for his blind audition of “You Found Me.” He later impressed audiences with his covers of “As Long as You Love Me” in the battles, “Better Now” in the knockouts, “Glimpse of Us” in the Top 16, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” in the Top 13, “golden hour” in the Top 10, “Without Me” in the Top 8, and “Late Night Talking” and “Gratitude” in the Top 5.

Many prognosticators thought that Team Blake might fall victim to the curse of having three artists in the finale . After all, that’s what happened in Season 7 (Team Adam Levine ‘s Chris Jamison , Damien Lawson and Matt McAndrew all lost) and in Season 16 (Team Blake’s Andrew Sevener , Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon all lost). However, the country superstar was able to set a new record by being the first coach to have three artists in the finale and win (Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie were joined by a third teammate, Brayden Lape).

SEE Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

It’s interesting to note that, in our poll results, Omar Jose Cardona came in second place (28%), behind Bodie and above Bryce. Unlike the other finalists, this Team Legend artist had to sing for his life in the Instant Save to make it into the finale. To date, no contestant has ever won the final Instant Save of the season and gone on to win, so Omar had an uphill climb going into finale night.

Morgan Myles came in fourth place in our poll (18%) for who deserved to win. The country/pop artist was the only female remaining on the show and the last person representing Team Camila. In recent years, women have had a tougher time winning “The Voice” than their male counterparts. Indeed, the last solo female to prevail was Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend) way back in Season 16.

