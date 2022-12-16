ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood

An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Railroad Reopening January 1

Could Walt Disney World fans’ long awaited wish finally come true? According to recent reports, guests may be able to kick off 2023 with a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom has been closed for more...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks

We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
universalparksnewstoday.com

Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood

Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today

New Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein Arrives at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood

Nothing is more delicious than enjoying a cold refreshing Butterbeer while roaming through Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now guests can savor that experience by taking home something to remember it. This new Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein can be purchased at several locations throughout the park. Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein...
WDW News Today

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling

The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.

