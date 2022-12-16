Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
WDW News Today
New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood
An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Bans Merchandise Reselling, Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Resort Refurbs, Character Dining Returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table, & More: Daily Recap (12/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 19, 2022.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Railroad Reopening January 1
Could Walt Disney World fans’ long awaited wish finally come true? According to recent reports, guests may be able to kick off 2023 with a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom has been closed for more...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
WDW News Today
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Mystery Game & New Merchandise Coming in January to Tokyo Disneyland
The 999 Happy Haunts of the Haunted Mansion are making their way out for the winter at Tokyo Disneyland with a new “Disney Story Beyond” upcharge game as well as some new merchandise commemorating the iconic attraction this January!. While it doesn’t seem that the actual attraction will...
WDW News Today
New Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein Arrives at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood
Nothing is more delicious than enjoying a cold refreshing Butterbeer while roaming through Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now guests can savor that experience by taking home something to remember it. This new Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein can be purchased at several locations throughout the park. Butterbeer Collectors Metal Stein...
WDW News Today
Spider-Man Meet and Greet Gets New Cityscape Background at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now get a picture with Spider-Man in his more natural habitat, the city! Fans can now choose between two photo opportunities when meeting their favorite arachnid-enhanced superhero. The meet and greet background options may have changed, but the location remains the same....
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
WDW News Today
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today
NAPA Now Sponsoring Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida
NAPA Auto Parts is now the official sponsor of Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida. The infamous ride is part of Universal’s Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood but stands alone at Universal Studios Florida. The NAPA logo has been spray painted in white on the brick...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort Bans Merchandise Reselling
The Tokyo Disney Resort has recently updated its “Theme Park Usage Agreement,” and listed in its “Prohibited Acts” section is this little gem — “Purchasing products or souvenirs for the purpose of resale.” Yes, Tokyo Disney Resort has now made buying merchandise for the purpose of reselling it a reason to be removed from the park or banned altogether.
