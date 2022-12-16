ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kslnewsradio.com

Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups

SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City scores high in new financial health report

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report ranking financial health rated Salt Lake City highly. A Credit Review report listed Salt Lake City as number two out of the 10 most flourishing U.S. cities. Salt Lake City got a 9.7 overall score in the report. The city shined with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UHP to increase patrol over the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY– The Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing patrol cars along Utah road this holiday season to help deter impaired. DUIs that involve a combination of both drugs and alcohol are on the rise. As many as two thirds of tested drivers have come back with a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Deadly crash near problematic Mountain View Corridor intersection forces detour

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Herriman police early Friday morning closed southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor as authorities responded to a deadly crash. The deadly incident was one of several reported by UDOT at various locations along Mountain View on Friday morning. It appears to have happened near the problematic intersection at Real Vista Drive, which was the location of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the summer.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
SANDY, UT
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Dog shoes offer more than just cuteness, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather gets colder, paw care for pets is increasingly important. Dog shoes aren’t just a cute fashion statement, it actually allows them to enjoy the outdoors just like humans. Kathie Beals runs Herding Haven, a rescue shelter for working dogs. Beals said...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT

