Taking pride in identity may protect mental health against online hate, study about experience of Asian Americans finds

MedicalXpress
Seasonal changes in adolescent suicide explain controversial '13 Reasons Why' findings
An analysis of suicide data published today concludes that seasonal fluctuations in suicide among adolescents and young adults ages 10 to 24 can explain the controversial findings that the adolescent suicide rate increased with the release of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." The research, by Dan Romer, Ph.D., research...
Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows
Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet. The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
MedicalXpress
New study highlights challenges of giving women in labor choices about their care
While most women plan to be involved in decisions about their care during childbirth, in practice most decisions are led by midwives, a new study reveals. The study, which used video and audio recordings to analyze real-time conversations between women in labor and their midwives, also found that postnatally the majority of women reported being satisfied with decision-making being led by staff.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Democratic lawmaker says Twitter censorship went too far: 'Simply not what we do in this country'
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., blasted new "Twitter Files" revelations exposing "blacklisting" of certain tweets and users and expressed support for Elon Musk's transparency.
MedicalXpress
Doctors find mental health chatbots are effective in helping treat symptoms in people with depression
Clinician scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that mental health chatbots are able to effectively engage people with depression in empathetic conversations and assist in the treatment of their symptoms. Chatbots or conversational agents are computer programs that simulate human conversations. They are increasingly used in...
MedicalXpress
Implicit bias prevents women from obtaining prompt treatment for health problems
For some women who experience serious and chronic physical or mental health conditions, one of their most daunting challenges is obtaining the belief and validation of health care providers, family members and friends, researchers found in a recent study. Those in the study described prolonged struggles to obtain emotional support,...
Washington Examiner
‘Stochastic Terrorism, harmful, trauma, endanger…’ The Left’s endless string of censorship justifications
Your First Amendment right to free speech is not absolute. The Supreme Court has found multiple exceptions, examples of speech that governments may abridge. Incitements to violence and true threats are two unprotected categories of speech. A third is fraud. Knowing this, you can begin to understand why politicians, commentators,...
Study: Young cannabis users drinking less alcohol
New research released by international investment bank Cowen Inc. shows that younger consumers are drinking less alcohol. The study shows that 60 percent of cannabis users have cut back on drinking. That decline mostly comes from younger cannabis users. A recently released study from international investment bank Cowen Inc. found...
MedicalXpress
Increased incidence of menstrual disturbances after COVID vaccination in girls aged 12-15: Study
The first reports that several women experienced menstrual disturbances after coronavirus vaccination came early in summer 2021. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) promptly introduced questions about menstrual disturbances into ongoing population studies. The first results indicated that coronavirus vaccination can affect menstruation in women between the ages of 18 and 30.
MedicalXpress
Expert group proposes revisions to guidelines for gender-affirming health care
Transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) people often seek social, medical, and surgical gender-affirming care from a variety of healthcare professionals. Individualized care for optimal gender identity confirmation should be the main goal, rather than strict rules to guide interventions, according to an expert panel's commentary in the November issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry (HRP).
Twitter’s secret shadow bans are why the public has turned against ‘experts’
They say the coverup is worse than the crime. In this case, they’re both pretty bad. The latest release of internal Twitter files shows that users who opposed COVID lockdowns, made fun of liberal TikTok videos, or just happened to be conservative were secretly restricted. They weren’t allowed to trend, and their tweets would barely be seen by others. Twitter officials swore up and down, for years, that such “shadow banning” did not occur. “People are asking us if we shadow ban. We don’t,” Twitter’s official account posted in July 2018. “I think the real question behind the question is, are we...
MedicalXpress
India steps up COVID genome sequencing as China cases soar
India's federal health ministry instructed state authorities on Tuesday to step up genome sequencing of COVID cases in view of a "sudden spurt" in cases in China and elsewhere. In a letter seen by AFP, the ministry said that it is "essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of...
MedicalXpress
Program that trains community health workers to deliver hearing care shows success among low-income older adults
A first-in-kind program that trains trusted older adult community health workers to fit and deliver low-cost hearing technology to peers with hearing loss significantly improved communication function among participants, according to the results of a randomized clinical trial led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. According to the National Institutes of...
MedicalXpress
Transition to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic accompanied by increased use of alcohol treatment
The transition to telehealth-based care at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was followed by an increase in initiation of and engagement with specialty alcohol treatment, according to a study of health records at one large U.S. health system. The study, published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, found the...
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Jewish groups urge influencers and tech platforms to stop hosting Ye interviews
Jewish and anti-hate organizations are urging social media influencers and tech platforms to stop hosting interviews with Ye, the rapper and artist formerly known as Kanye West, as he’s continued to make antisemitic statements and criticize Jewish people in his recent public appearances. Representatives for five Jewish and anti-hate...
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More Responses to Objections + Conclusion
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
MedicalXpress
Two anticonvulsants prescribed for pain only 'modestly effective' and not without risk, study shows
A study by Oregon State University College of Pharmacy researchers suggests that two anticonvulsants often prescribed for chronic pain are only "modestly effective" at pain management and can create an unfavorable risk/reward situation for patients. The findings are important because prescriptions for the drugs, gabapentin and pregabalin, have been on...
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
