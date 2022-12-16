Read full article on original website
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Yucca Loma takes 1st place at esports tournament as K-12 competitive gaming grows in popularityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workersThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
Washington Examiner
California is pushing forward with its bloated reparations plan
In a development that absolutely everyone could see coming, California’s plan to pay reparations to black residents has become more bloated and more confusing as it moves forward. California’s reparations task force met in Oakland on Wednesday to discuss the reparations plan and, according to the Associated Press, the...
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, lawyers are closer to knowing the final tab for the litigation that first thrust the former president’s relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels into the public spotlight. A judge in Los Angeles last week...
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for kidnapping, raping, killing 4 women while on GPS monitoring
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old convicted pedophile was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and killing four women while he was on GPS monitoring. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Franc Cano and Steven Dean Gordon, 53, were registered...
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Federal Lawsuit Alleges Veterans Affairs Has Denied Benefits To Black People For Decades
A federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges obtaining benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs has been disproportionately more difficult for Black Americans for decades. NBC News reports the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut by Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic on...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Bass: LA 'can't just build' housing in low-income areas to address homeless population
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discusses how she'll address her city's homeless population of 40,000 people and how her work should be evaluated in four years.Dec. 18, 2022.
Senate probe found some federal prison staff abused female inmates without discipline
A new Senate probe finds some men who work for federal prisons have systemically preyed on women in their custody, with few criminal or disciplinary consequences.
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’
Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn. The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao
The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
Judge orders Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless encampments
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone who cannot obtain a bed in a shelter. They also cannot seize property unless it is contraband or somehow a threat. However, the judge says the injunction does not stop the city from carrying out “enhanced cleanup plans” in “the Zone,” the name given for the area where homeless often camp out.
