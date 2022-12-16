Which Argentine Artist Would You Want to Watch the 2022 World Cup Finals With? Vote!

In the midst of the monthlong 2022 FIFA World Cup , a wave of Argentine artists have used social media to show their support for the national team, which is headed to the finals against France on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Artists such as Bizarrap, Rusherking, Lali Esposito and TINI, who’s dating soccer player Rodrigo De Paul, have traveled miles away to the Middle East to experience the excitement in person. Others, such as Trueno and Khea, have documented their reactions on Instagram after a match.

If the Argentine national team anthem “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” is any indication, fans of the Albiceleste team are also very hopeful that the team’s captain, Lionel “Leo” Messi, will win his first-ever World Cup trophy.

“We’re already happy about winning the 2021 Copa America, but I think that winning this would be the icing on the cake,” rap artist Lit Killah previously told Billboard . “There is a lot of expectation and enthusiasm due to the fact that it’s Lionel Messi’s last World Cup. With that pressure and that desire of the people to see him win a World Cup, I think we would have the country happy for the rest of our lives.”

If Argentina or France win, both would secure their third World Cup. The former following its 1978 and 1986 wins, and the latter after winning in 1998 and 2018.

But as we wait for the grand finale, Billboard put together a fan poll featuring more than 20 Argentine artists who would make for great company at a World Cup watch party. Who would you want to watch the finals with? Vote below: