5 NJ rail stations getting federal dollars to improve access
NJ Transit is receiving $34.1 million in federal grants to help improve accessibility for people with disabilities and mobility needs at select rail stations. The Biden Administration on Monday announced $686 million going out to nine states, the first round of funding for the All Stations Accessibility Program. The New...
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey
Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
New Jersey 101.5
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
Is it legal to drive without a front license plate in New Jersey?
Before you get a new car, here's something you should know. It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for. Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to...
Not a great year for women in New Jersey politics, according to report card
It’s been a disappointing year for women in New Jersey politics. According to the annual New Jersey County Report Card from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women’s representation remains stalled in New Jersey counties. Women made incremental gains as county commissioners and in...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
OB-GYN shortage looming in NJ: Who will deliver your baby?
Getting pregnant and delivering a healthy baby can certainly be challenging in New Jersey these days, in part because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find OBGYN. Right now in the Garden State, there is a shortage of OB-GYNs, but the problem could soon get a lot worse. According to...
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
Traveling for the holidays? The times you should avoid on NJ roads
‘Tis the season to travel and AAA estimates almost 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year. This year is expected to be the busiest for holiday travel since...
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know
Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
NJ job seekers could soon be getting more detailed salary information
Job seekers in New Jersey could soon be able to get some important information about the position they’re applying for, that hasn’t always been previously available. New Jersey lawmakers are expected to soon consider a wage transparency measure that would require employers to include a salary range with all job postings.
More NJ workers are engaging in career cushioning — are you?
The New Jersey economy remains relatively strong but inflation and supply chain disruption issues have caused problems for many New Jersey businesses, and there is growing concern among workers about possible layoffs. According to Carl Van Horn, the director of the Rutgers University John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development,...
New Jersey ‘Pizza Bowl 3′ is coming to the Meadowlands
If Jersey pizza had a Super Bowl, "Pizza Bowl 3" would be it; and it's taking place Feb. 4 at Redd's Restaurant and Bar, located in Carlstadt next to MetLife Stadium. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 17. There will be 5 rounds of competition for Best Pizza and Best...
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
NJ weather: Big rain and wind, then coldest Christmas in decades
Mother Nature is about to make this busy holiday week very challenging. A broad, multi-impact storm is about to sweep across the northern half of the country, dumping major snowfall from the Northern Plains to the Midwest to New England. Here in New Jersey, we face troubles of our own....
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
NJ Senate passes concealed gun bill that’s called unconstitutional
⚫ New Jersey is passing new gun laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that many limits on the right to carry are unconstitutional. ⚫ A proposal working through the Legislature spells out a long list of places where gun owners would not be allowed to carry. ⚫ Republicans and...
