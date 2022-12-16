ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey

Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey. The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional. Other routes include Empire Service,...
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know

Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ

It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ

Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

