KGW
'Gun violence is an epidemic': Inslee, lawmakers proposing bills to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and a number of state legislators discussed several proposals on Monday afternoon aimed at curbing gun violence in Washington state. Inslee said over 800 Washingtonians are killed a year because of gun violence. It's the leading cause of death for...
KGW
Oregon votes to ban sale of new gas vehicles by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon regulators approved a rule banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035 on Monday afternoon. The Environmental Quality Commission, the rulemaking body of the Department of Environmental Quality, passed the new rule in a 4-1 vote. Earlier this year, California announced...
Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure
An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “That the large…
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez...
KNOE TV8
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in connection with Ronald Greene’s death. Green died in state police custody in 2019 following a high-speed chase that ended in Union Parish. “It is a historical day in Louisiana...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
'Find some common ground': How the Northwest's newest Congresswomen are preparing for office
PORTLAND, Ore. — Only about 400 women have served as members of the United States Congress. This January, the majority of representatives from both Oregon and Washington will be women. Oregon is sending four women to the House of Representatives: veteran Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat from Oregon's 1st...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
Gov. Brown will commute all remaining death sentences to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. — Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will grant clemency to all of the state’s current death row inmates before she leaves office, commuting their sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The clemency order takes effect Wednesday and will apply to all 17...
californiaglobe.com
Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams
Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
Hochul signs legislation to create “Blue Alert” system
"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement," Gov. Hochul said.
VA employee in Texas sues over abortion policy change
A health care employee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday sued the department over its recently altered abortion policy, alleging it violates state law and her religious beliefs. The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the new VA policy, announced Sept. 9, which offers abortion services to veterans and eligible dependents in…
