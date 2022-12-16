Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, officials said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Northeast Prescott Street at Northeast 11 th Avenue when it struck a telephone pole along with a parked vehicle. Police said the driver did not survive the crash.

Meanwhile, PPB is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was in the intersection at the time of the crash. According to PPB, the car was likely a 2003 to 2008 Subaru Forester.

The driver of what police describe as likely a 2003 to 2008 Subaru Forester, that was near the scene of a fatal crash on NE Prescott St., is being sought by police as they investigate the incident. December 15, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, officials said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Northeast Prescott Street at Northeast 11th Avenue when it struck a telephone pole along with a parked vehicle. December 15, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Authorities are also requesting the public to check for any camera footage of the two vehicles near the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-322946.

