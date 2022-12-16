ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, officials said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Northeast Prescott Street at Northeast 11 th Avenue when it struck a telephone pole along with a parked vehicle. Police said the driver did not survive the crash.

Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar

Meanwhile, PPB is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was in the intersection at the time of the crash. According to PPB, the car was likely a 2003 to 2008 Subaru Forester.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddGib_0jkERCVx00
    The driver of what police describe as likely a 2003 to 2008 Subaru Forester, that was near the scene of a fatal crash on NE Prescott St., is being sought by police as they investigate the incident. December 15, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFZUg_0jkERCVx00
    The driver of what police describe as likely a 2003 to 2008 Subaru Forester, that was near the scene of a fatal crash on NE Prescott St., is being sought by police as they investigate the incident. December 15, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ex0m_0jkERCVx00
    Just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, officials said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound on Northeast Prescott Street at Northeast 11th Avenue when it struck a telephone pole along with a parked vehicle. December 15, 2022 (Courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Authorities are also requesting the public to check for any camera footage of the two vehicles near the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-322946.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland

A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 9 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges

On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting

Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy