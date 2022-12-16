Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
ClutchPoints
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
ClutchPoints
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
ClutchPoints
Seahawks make WR move amid Tyler Lockett injury
The Seattle Seahawks are just outside of the playoff picture in the NFC. They would be the next team to make it if any of the seven teams ahead of them fall down the standings. They face a tough path to the playoffs with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets coming up and will have to be on the lookout for updates regarding a Tyler Lockett injury.
ClutchPoints
Jets QBs Zach Wilson, Mike White get final status updates for Week 16 vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their crucial Week 16 game Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mike White has not been cleared for contact by doctors because of his fractured ribs. Jets coach Robert Saleh had not committed to either quarterback since New York’s...
Gardner Minshew’s bonkers offseason home will blow your mind
The legend of Minshew Mania continues to grow. With Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts questionable to play in a Week 16 divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, Gardner Minshew is the next man up for the 13-1 Eagles. It’s been quite a few months for 26-year-old Minshew, who was reportedly living […] The post Gardner Minshew’s bonkers offseason home will blow your mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor injury move officially ends his season
Jonathan Taylor will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, per Art Stapleton. The Indianapolis Colts officially placed him on the IR on Tuesday, bringing an early end to the star running back’s 2022 campaign. It was previously reported that Taylor would likely miss the remainder of the year. However, this […] The post Colts’ Jonathan Taylor injury move officially ends his season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Arik Armstead drops truth bomb on bonkers $322K 49ers rookie dinner
NFL rookie dinners have been a tradition dating back for many years, and on Monday, some San Francisco 49ers veterans took their young teammates out for the annual meal. And boy, did they run up quite the tab. Photos emerged online of a whopping 49ers rookie dinner bill in surplus of $322,000, all of which was expected to be paid by the young guys. After the photo went viral, 49ers star Arik Armstead decided to clear the air, explaining that the $322K bill was just a prank between the veterans and the waitress.
ClutchPoints
John Harbaugh’s fiery take on possible coaching changes after ‘Fire Greg Roman’ stunt
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh cut off a question about potential role changes in the Ravens coaching staff in a Monday press conference following a “frustrating” game that featured the posting of handwritten “Fire Greg Roman” signs on Sunday. “We’re not getting into all that,”...
ClutchPoints
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation
The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are on their way to missing the playoffs. As for Matthew Stafford, his campaign is already over after suffering a season-ending neck injury, limiting him to just nine games. At 34 years old, rumors are swirling around that […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0