Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen
CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
CPD Releases Images of Possible Suspect in Shooting Outside Benito Juarez HS That Killed 2 Teens
Chicago police have released images of a suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify the person believed to be responsible for fatally shooting two teens and wounding two others Friday afternoon in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, steps away Benito Juarez Community Academy. According to officials, the shooting occurred...
15-year-old shot while inside car on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police. The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. He was shot in the arm and taken to […]
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
Cooper Roberts, Boy, 8, Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Continues to Push Forward, Mother Says
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, has continued to move forward in his recovery, his mother stated in an update Monday, explaining "progress and recovery physically and emotionally are slow and difficult." "Even on days when he is tired, scared,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
Gun Violence Survivors, Their Families Can Get Up To $1,500 To Move, Pay For Funeral Costs Through City Program
CHICAGO — A new city program will offer direct financial aid to gun violence survivors and families of victims. The Emergency Supplemental Victims’ fund has put aside $275,000 to “ease the financial burden and trauma” of Chicagoans directly impacted by gun violence, according to a news release.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
Benito Juarez shooting: Students plan walkout protest after 2 killed outside Chicago school
"It's scary for us people, like me, that are not gang-affiliated, that has to go to school every day and then wonder, like, 'Dang, am I going to get shot?'"
Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism
Anthony Perry jumped off the train platform and pulled the man to safety while being shocked himself.
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
Two postal workers robbed in an hour; union wants safety plan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In recent months, we have seen an uptick in armed robberies against postal workers not only citywide, but across the country.Just this past Friday, two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in a span of an hour while they worked in the same zone. It's a problem the letter carriers' union wants addressed sooner than later.Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the side of a parked U.S. Postal Service truck making deliveries on Friday, and four people jump out of the SUV.What the video doesn't show is the group holding up the postal worker at...
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
Rideshare driver recalls harrowing carjacking incident near Washington Park
CHICAGO —Ever since her mom and daughter died, Stephany Hughes said she finds driving at night for Lyft to be soothing. After spending more than five years driving for the rideshare company, Hughes got the scare of her life early Saturday morning. She was carjacked at gunpoint. “I never in my wildest dreams would have […]
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago families picking up the pieces after fire displaces them a week before Christmas
CHICAGO - Just days until Christmas, two West Side families are picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their apartment building. Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to Central and Madison where flames had engulfed two units on the second and third floors of the building. Four adults and...
16-year-old girl dies after shooting on West Side
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were inside a residence Friday night in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2