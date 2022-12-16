ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen

CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two postal workers robbed in an hour; union wants safety plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In recent months, we have seen an uptick in armed robberies against postal workers not only citywide, but across the country.Just this past Friday, two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in a span of an hour while they worked in the same zone. It's a problem the letter carriers' union wants addressed sooner than later.Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the side of a parked U.S. Postal Service truck making deliveries on Friday, and four people jump out of the SUV.What the video doesn't show is the group holding up the postal worker at...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

16-year-old girl dies after shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were inside a residence Friday night in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
