OLYMPIA, WA – At a press event in Tukwila today, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee announced they will jointly request two public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. One renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second proposal would ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO