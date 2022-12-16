(KDKA/CNN) -- The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021.The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials.A gallon of regular gas now sells for an average of $3.18, according to AAA. That marks a decline of 14 cents in the past week and 56 cents in the past month. Pennsylvanians are paying slightly more, at $3.70 per gallon, according to AAA. In Allegheny County and in Pittsburgh, prices average at $3.78 and $3.79,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO