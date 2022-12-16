ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POLITICO

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis

The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Unveils Stricter Emissions Rules for Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
US News and World Report

U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago

DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low. Sub-$3 could be next

(KDKA/CNN) -- The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021.The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials.A gallon of regular gas now sells for an average of $3.18, according to AAA. That marks a decline of 14 cents in the past week and 56 cents in the past month. Pennsylvanians are paying slightly more, at $3.70 per gallon, according to AAA. In Allegheny County and in Pittsburgh, prices average at $3.78 and $3.79,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EV Battery Startup QuantumScape Starts Shipping Prototypes to Automakers, a Key Milestone

Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said it has begun shipping prototypes of its batteries to automotive customers. It is an important milestone for the startup, but actual commercial production is still at least a few years away. Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said Tuesday that it has begun shipping prototypes...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for cold climates

Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
WWD

Southern California Ports See Big Drop in Business

What a difference a few months make. In July, the side-by-side ports in Long Beach and Los Angeles had one of their busiest summers ever after 25 months of non-stop record volumes. Now executives at the two ports are crisscrossing the country to grab back business drifting to East and...
