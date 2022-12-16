Read full article on original website
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
POLITICO
Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California
California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The world's biggest chipmaker is making a multi-billion dollar investment in the US even though it'll cost way more to make chips there. Here's why it decided to do it anyway.
TSMC's founder said chip production in the US would be an "expensive exercise in futility." But now, the company is building its second factory there.
Chevron CEO denies Biden oil lease claim, details practical energy policy
Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth argued U.S. energy needs to be "affordable, reliable and cleaner" to boost economic prosperity and national security.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis
The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?
Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Unveils Stricter Emissions Rules for Heavy-Duty Trucks
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
Heating costs are expected to spike this winter. These 10 states should brace for highest heating bills, study predicts.
The most expensive heating bills will top $300 for those living in Oklahoma this year, according to predictions from MoneyGeek.
San Diegans poised to pay skyrocketing price for Poseidon's desalinated water
Carlsbad facility faces possible temporary shutdown as Poseidon struggles to complete $274 million overhaul to meet state environmental regulations
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low. Sub-$3 could be next
(KDKA/CNN) -- The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021.The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials.A gallon of regular gas now sells for an average of $3.18, according to AAA. That marks a decline of 14 cents in the past week and 56 cents in the past month. Pennsylvanians are paying slightly more, at $3.70 per gallon, according to AAA. In Allegheny County and in Pittsburgh, prices average at $3.78 and $3.79,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EV Battery Startup QuantumScape Starts Shipping Prototypes to Automakers, a Key Milestone
Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said it has begun shipping prototypes of its batteries to automotive customers. It is an important milestone for the startup, but actual commercial production is still at least a few years away. Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said Tuesday that it has begun shipping prototypes...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
Southern California Ports See Big Drop in Business
What a difference a few months make. In July, the side-by-side ports in Long Beach and Los Angeles had one of their busiest summers ever after 25 months of non-stop record volumes. Now executives at the two ports are crisscrossing the country to grab back business drifting to East and...
Water Authority Board OKs $274 Million Upgrade of Desal Plant to Protect Marine Life
The San Diego County Water Authority‘s board has unanimously approved $275 million in upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant to protect marine life. New seawater intake and discharge facilities have been in the plans since construction of the plant began a decade ago. Originally...
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
