Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Rise as Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Will Reportedly Begin Producing Some MacBooks in Vietnam in 2023 as It Shifts From China
Apple will begin producing some of its MacBook computers in Vietnam, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move reflects the tech giant's continued push to expand its manufacturing beyond China. Apple's assembly partner Foxconn could begin producing MacBooks in the country as soon as May. Apple will begin producing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 4.2%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 2.4% after...
CNBC
Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos
Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
Notable mergers and acquisitions moves in 2022
With another year of deal-making rapidly coming to a close, FOX Business takes a look at some of 2022's notable M&A activity in sectors including tech, health care and real estate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops for the 12th Straight Month, But a Bottom May Be Near
Homebuilder sentiment dropped for the 12th straight month to the lowest level since 2012, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Regionally, sentiment was strongest in the Northeast and weakest in the West, where prices are highest. About 62% of builders are using incentives to bolster sales, including providing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says
Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...
EU reaches deal on major carbon market reform
EU member states and parliamentarians on Sunday announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc's carbon market, the central plank of its ambitions to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies. The commission first proposed the carbon market reform in July 2021 as part of plans to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EU Approves Measure to Limit Natural Gas Prices in Effort to Combat Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers agreed to a "dynamic" cap on natural gas prices Monday after two months of intense negotiations. The mechanism will be automatically activated under two conditions: If front-month gas contracts exceed 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF for three working days in a row.
ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona as Chief Financial Officer
LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022-- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced the appointment of Jose “Pepe” Carmona as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 19, 2022. He will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team and succeeds Jenn Creel, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005210/en/ Jose Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, ADC Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)
POLITICO
Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up
A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
Momentus Announces Second Services Agreement with CUAVA
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced an agreement with the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA) for the transportation of the Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat to low-Earth orbit in October 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005836/en/ Illustration of Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat in space. Photo Credit: CUAVA
Comments / 0