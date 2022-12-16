ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise as Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement

Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago

DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 4.2%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 2.4% after...
CNBC

Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022

Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says

Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...
AFP

EU reaches deal on major carbon market reform

EU member states and parliamentarians on Sunday announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc's carbon market, the central plank of its ambitions to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies. The commission first proposed the carbon market reform in July 2021 as part of plans to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Approves Measure to Limit Natural Gas Prices in Effort to Combat Energy Crisis

European Union energy ministers agreed to a "dynamic" cap on natural gas prices Monday after two months of intense negotiations. The mechanism will be automatically activated under two conditions: If front-month gas contracts exceed 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF for three working days in a row.
The Associated Press

ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona as Chief Financial Officer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022-- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced the appointment of Jose “Pepe” Carmona as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 19, 2022. He will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team and succeeds Jenn Creel, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005210/en/ Jose Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, ADC Therapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)
POLITICO

Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up

A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
The Associated Press

Momentus Announces Second Services Agreement with CUAVA

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced an agreement with the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA) for the transportation of the Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat to low-Earth orbit in October 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005836/en/ Illustration of Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat in space. Photo Credit: CUAVA
