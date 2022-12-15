ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho police say ‘patterns’ in college killing tips could help them find mystery car

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ3Dz_0jkBTNR700

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students last month said that patterns identified through tips have led them closer to finding a vehicle that could be key in solving the crime.

In a press release on Thursday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. Last week, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of that model seen near the scene of the quadruple stabbings.

The department said that the occupants of the car could have critical information about the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. The probe entered its second month on Tuesday with no suspects named by police.

“Through our tips, through our leads, and some of the evidence that came in, we started to identify patterns,” Capt Lanier said in a video statement .

He added: “We understand that even though sometimes there is a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t watch the news and may not know what we’re looking for.

“So, if we get the word out there ... maybe your neighbor has [a Hyundai Elantra] in the garage that they don’t drive very often, maybe there’s one that’s not on the registration database, let us know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui5Qr_0jkBTNR700

Capt Lanier said responding officers had identified certain residences which had video recording devices the day of the crime, as part of the department’s standard procedures. He said that video from businesses and homes across Moscow has since been seized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10D6a4_0jkBTNR700

“We started [collecting video evidence] the day of the crime,” Capt Lanier said. “And then that expanded as we got more investigators to the area for assistance and we started putting together teams.”

He added: “One of our teams’ sole jobs was to go around the King Road area, associated neighborhoods and eventually the main thoroughfares in the city of Moscow trying to identify video.”

Amid growing criticism from the victims’ families and the public that not enough information is being shared about the case, Moscow Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigation and only releasing details that do not hinder the probe.

Capt Lanier said earlier this week that police “do have a lot of information” that they’re choosing not to release to the public.

“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation,” he said in a video statement. “We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest – we want a conviction.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to submit tips at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Comments / 3

Shelley Randall
5d ago

People don’t seem to understand that by sharing information they risk finding out who did it. The Coroner has said way too much already & the Police have also. As far as I know there still waiting on some of the Lab tests to come back.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Idaho cops may finally have lead in student murders as they probe abandoned white Hyundai

Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho, officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders — live updates: Moscow stabbings probe won’t slow down during holidays as police scour video

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students in the town of Moscow have said they will not slow down their pace through the holidays. Nearly five weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on 13 November, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.In an update on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that investigators will consistently continue to follow leads for the rest of the year, adding that the departure of students going...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says

A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy