Idaho police say ‘patterns’ in college killing tips could help them find mystery car

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students last month said that patterns identified through tips have led them closer to finding a vehicle that could be key in solving the crime.

In a press release on Thursday, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. Last week, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of that model seen near the scene of the quadruple stabbings.

The department said that the occupants of the car could have critical information about the brutal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November. The probe entered its second month on Tuesday with no suspects named by police.

“Through our tips, through our leads, and some of the evidence that came in, we started to identify patterns,” Capt Lanier said in a video statement .

He added: “We understand that even though sometimes there is a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don’t watch the news and may not know what we’re looking for.

“So, if we get the word out there ... maybe your neighbor has [a Hyundai Elantra] in the garage that they don’t drive very often, maybe there’s one that’s not on the registration database, let us know.”

Capt Lanier said responding officers had identified certain residences which had video recording devices the day of the crime, as part of the department’s standard procedures. He said that video from businesses and homes across Moscow has since been seized.

“We started [collecting video evidence] the day of the crime,” Capt Lanier said. “And then that expanded as we got more investigators to the area for assistance and we started putting together teams.”

He added: “One of our teams’ sole jobs was to go around the King Road area, associated neighborhoods and eventually the main thoroughfares in the city of Moscow trying to identify video.”

Amid growing criticism from the victims’ families and the public that not enough information is being shared about the case, Moscow Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigation and only releasing details that do not hinder the probe.

Capt Lanier said earlier this week that police “do have a lot of information” that they’re choosing not to release to the public.

“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation,” he said in a video statement. “We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest – we want a conviction.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to submit tips at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.