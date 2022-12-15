ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan news - live: Royal family reunites for concert as Sussex rift laid bare in latest episodes

By Thomas Kingsley and Chelsea Ritschel
 5 days ago

The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother , the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis .

Harry reflected on the encounter in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, in which he said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s docuseries, which also saw the couple address the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.

The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mocked the size of Nottingham Cottage , the residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace where they lived temporarily after their royal wedding.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the latest episodes, with the royal family reuniting on Thursday evening for the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol concert.

Comments / 6

NNcy Ellington
5d ago

Harry's stupidity & neuroses know no bounds. No, he should not have been yelled/screamed at if true. He should have been graciously let go on his merry way as be has generally been an embarrassment most of his life.

Reply
16
Iron Butterfly
4d ago

Ohhh, they want a private life BUT they keep vomiting their pea green envy all over everywhere for attention and MONEY.

Reply
9
The Independent

The Independent

