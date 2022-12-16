Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries
Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
Kate Middleton wore the same color as Zara Tindell, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa at the Christmas carol concert, which debunked Meghan Markle's claim about royals dress protocol.
Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident
Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources
King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources
King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’
The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?
Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'
Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was finally released on Thursday, December 8. While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies. The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed at the age of 36.MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED FOR HYPOCRITICALLY PREACHING FORGIVENESS WHILE HOLDING GRUDGE AGAINST HER FATHER"If you watch the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
