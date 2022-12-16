ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Thunderbolt 12: Heavy rain and strong winds continue to move across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Wet weather and gusty winds will make for a rough morning commute on Friday.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said they have crews out and a storm tracking internal team monitoring. He says they are concerned the impact that several inches of rain along with windy weather can do.

"This is the kind of weather where branches come down, they knock out power and communications with PSEG," Clavin said.

Clavin says the town is monitoring their social media accounts so anyone who has a tree come down or has a power outage should let the town know so they can report it to the right authority.

A wind advisory will remain in effect for parts of Long Island through 6 p.m. Friday.

