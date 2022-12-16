Cozy Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon For People Who Love Comfort

BuzzFeed News; Xbeauty; Utterman; Tetra; Ember; Acorn

While it’s always a good time to feel cozy, there is something about the changing seasons and the idea of cold, wet weather that makes one long for warmth and comfort.

With that in mind, we talked with wellness experts and researchers about what kind of things can make you feel cozy. They helped us come up with a list of products that may help you feel safe and soothed, particularly when the weather is cold or dreary.

How does feeling cozy align with self-care?

Self-care can align with feeling cozy in many ways, according to Natalie Christine Dattilo, a clinical psychologist and mental wellness expert and a psychology instructor at Harvard Medical School

“I think of ‘cozy’ as feeling a sense of comfort and warmth, of feeling soothed, relaxed, and satisfied,” said Dattilo. “Acts of self-care are often designed to promote those same feelings, so I can certainly see how there could be some overlap.”

Dattilo said she defines self-care as “the deliberate steps we take to tend to our needs too.”

Carving out time for self-care can help you rest, restore, and recharge and better protect against the psychological wear and tear that comes from feeling overwhelmed, stressed out, and anxious.

What types of items help create a sense of coziness?

When it comes to reducing anxiety, stress, and burnout, it can help to focus on grounding, Dattilo said.

“‘Grounding’ is a technique we use in therapy to help people feel calm, centered, connected, and to assist in self-regulating the nervous system,” Dattilo said. The best way to practice grounding is to engage your senses, she said.

Keeping this in mind, here are some products that might give you that cozy feeling.

Uttermara Weighted Blanket

Uttermara

Weighted blankets are among the top items wellness experts recommend for a cozy, calming feeling, said Kellie Sabas, a certified yoga and meditation teacher and the chief happiness officer at Happy Me, a company that sells decorative supplies to schools. In one 2020 study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, weighted blankets helped reduce insomnia and daytime symptoms in people with several types of psychiatric disorders.

This weighted blanket is not too light or too heavy, coming in at 15 pounds (which is ideal for people who weigh 140–190 pounds). As an added bonus, this blanket comes in seven different colors.

Promising review: “I love this blanket. Its colors are vibrant and warm. Its lining is super soft and it is just the right weight to make you feel like you are being hugged. It covers me from head to toe -- so no cold toes or shoulders. This blanket has improved my quality of sleep and when I forget to pack it when I travel, I regret it.” — Mama Counselor

You can buy this Uttermara Sherpa Weighted Blanket from Amazon for around $85

Homedics White Noise Sound Machine

Homedics

White noise machines are also on the top of the list of items that can help create a calming, cozy effect, Sabas said. That’s because they can cancel out stress-inducing environmental noises, like traffic or barking dogs.

In one 2021 study published in the journal Sleep Medicine, researchers found that white noise machines helped improve sleep scores in 10 New York City residents who had problems sleeping due to environmental noise.

This white noise machine has six noise recordings including white noise, rain, ocean, thunder, brook, and summer night sounds to lull you to sleep (or block out unwanted daytime noises). It’s also compact, which makes it great for traveling or taking it to the office.

Promising review: “I like that I have several options of noise to choose from. The volume can get quite high and will drown out street sounds on a busy street. I recommend this machine, which has great value for the price.” — Jasper801

You can buy this Homedics White Noise Sound Machine from Amazon for around $17

Xbeauty Electric Fireplace Stove

Xbeauty

Fire may be one of the earliest sources of calm for humans, according to Christopher D. Lynn, a professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama.

In a 2014 study published in the journal Evolutionary Psychology, Lynn found that hearth and campfires induced relaxation , probably because they can provide a type of meditative focus by drawing our attention through all of our senses.

Watching fires may also create a sense of calm by sort of toggling the stress response system on and off through what Pavlov called the “orienting response,” Lynn said. The crackling flames may cause us to repeatedly orient to new sights and sounds.

“One of the physiological mechanisms of turning stress off is endorphin or endogenous morphine,” he explains. “So anytime someone is stressed and then able to relax with that big ‘whew’ sensation of quiescence and relaxation, we can thank our body's ability to synthesize minute amounts of morphine to help us chill out.”

But not everyone is able to install a fireplace. If that’s you, you might consider this portable, lightweight, freestanding fireplace. This piece is also designed to re-create an authentic-looking flame, but it doesn’t pose a fire hazard like a true fireplace.

Promising review: “Just got my new infrared fireplace heater today and I love the look! The legs were very easy to put on. It is not cold enough yet for the heater, but I turned it on anyway, for a few minutes, to make sure that it worked. So far I am pleased, the cold days this winter will be the test. Have my fireplace flame on now, just for the ambience. I also purchased the crackler for the sound effect. Love it!!!” — Jacqui

You can buy this Xbeauty Electric Fireplace Stove from Amazon for around $100

Jellyfish Lamp With Color Changing Mood Light

COLORLife

Watching a lava lamp can create a similar soothing effect as watching a fire, Lynn said. I’m a sucker for anything ocean-themed — I just find it inherently calming. That’s why I like this lava lamp–like light that features three lifelike jellyfish and two 3D fish and has color-changing LED lights. This would also make an awesome night light, for both kiddos and adults.

Promising review: “Best thing I’ve ever bought! I loved it so much I had to get my best friend one for her birthday as well!” — Sally Hewett

You can buy this Jellyfish lava lamp from Amazon for around $40

Tetra ColorFusion Aquarium 20-Gallon Fish Tank Kit

Tetra

This is a bigger-ticket item and a more committed purchase, but like lava lamps and fires, Lynn explains that watching a fish tank can also create a cozy, calming feeling. I know I can watch fish for hours.

While the research is limited, one 2019 review published in the journal PloS One looked at 19 different studies and concluded that aquariums have “the potential to benefit human well-being .”

I love the size of this tank, the price, and the fact that it comes with almost everything you need to get started…minus the fish, of course. It even comes complete with LED lighting that can change the color of the tank. The blooming white anemone is especially engaging.

Promising review: “This tank is very well put together and it came with everything I needed/wanted. This is my 1st tank and I had no problem putting anything together. Works great!” — LBurd

You can buy this fish tank from Amazon for around $130

DRMTLGY Natural Lavender Linen and Room Spray

DRMTLGY

Smelling lavender or applying lavender-based products to the skin may help improve sleep, mood, anxiety, and depression, Sabas said.

But applying undiluted lavender oil to the skin can cause irritation. And figuring out the right ratio of diluter oil can be tricky.

That’s why I like this lavender room and linen spray. You can spritz it anywhere in your home or apply it directly to your sheets before bed. This spray also contains chamomile, which preliminary research indicates may help reduce anxiety.

Promising review: “This scent isn’t overpowering but you can definitely smell a difference when using it. I use it on my linens and pillows before bed and noticed that it helps provide a more restful sleep. Not only is it good for bedtime but also for freshening up the room with a light yet lovely smell.”

—Cheyenne D

You can buy this lavender spray from Amazon for around $14

Pukka Herbal Tea Sampler

Pukka

Dattilo said that simple acts, like sipping hot tea or hot chocolate, are a great way to engage your senses and practice grounding. And this organic, eco-friendly tea package is appealing on many levels. It contains several ingredients that may offer additional health benefits, like green tea . It also offers specific blends to help you relax, like their nighttime blend that contains lavender, chamomile, and valerian root (which may ease anxiety, nervousness, and insomnia ).

Promising review: “I bought this as part of a care package for a friend of mine. She was thrilled with the teas and honey I sent her. Before sending I looked at the packaging and it was beautiful for caregiving or gift giving. Very colorful and delightful sure enough to cheer and brighten someone's day for sure.” — Wendy Morales

You can buy this tea selection box from Amazon for around $22

Westinghouse Electric Blanket

Westinghouse

I don’t think I need to explain why an electric blanket or throw can give you a sense of coziness. This electric heated throw blanket comes in six different colors and is made of a soft, plush Sherpa material. It also has six temperature settings and will automatically shut off after four hours of continual use. It is also machine washable once you remove the controller.

As with any heated product, make sure not to set this blanket at a temperature too hot for your liking or it may cause overheating.

Promising review: “This is the best electric blanket I have ever used. The packaging looks great, and the blanket itself just even better. It would be great for self use or gift too. It’s very cozy and soft, like the rabbit’s hair. It is warm enough just by using it during the winter and without heater. It has become one of the essential items in my house now. Also the the price is very reasonable, just love it!” — Ray Wang

You can buy this heated electric blanket on Amazon for around $70

FYC Warm Soft Socks for Women

FYC

Keeping your tootsies warm and comfy may increase your sense of coziness. This five-pack fits standard US women’s foot sizes 5 through 9 and comes in five different classic and colorful designs. For people who prefer natural fibers, these socks are also 29% cotton and 35% soft wool, which also means they are breathable, moisture-wicking, and odor-fighting. As a bonus, these socks have a super stretchy cuff to avoid the pressure indents some products can cause.

Promising review: “I love these socks and am surprised at the quality for the price I paid. I wear them around the house a lot of the time without slippers or shoes, they are so comfortable. I'd definitely recommend them.” — Auntie EM

You can buy this sock pack on Amazon for around $18

You can buy this similar sock pack designed for men on Amazon for around $20

Champion Men’s Powerblend Joggers

Champion

Who doesn’t love a good pair of sweatpants? And when it comes to comfort and durability, sometimes it’s best to stick with the classics. These Champion men’s sweatpants are 50% cotton and 50% polyester and taper down the leg for a more flattering look. These sweatpants also have on-seam pockets and aren’t overly bulky. They’re also made using US grown cotton and a percentage of recycled fibers. These sweatpants come in a wide range of colors, including standout colors like blue jay, green vine, and valiant blue. Several customers also noted that while these sweatpants are made for men, they may also be a good option for women.

Promising review: “Perfect fit. They are my favorite. I am fall and slim so I struggle to find bottoms that are a good length without being too baggy. I got these in a medium and they fit me perfectly. The only issue I had with them is they shred fuzz from the inside until you wash them a few times. A lot of fuzz. But I no longer have this issue. I wear these several times a week.” — Andrew

You can buy these men’s sweatpants on Amazon for around $37

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women With Pockets

Vinmen

Not all sweatpants are designed with fashion in mind, but these have flattering features like a high waist and elastic cinch cuffs that help accentuate their loose fit. They also have a drawstring to help you adjust the fit around the waist. These sweatpants come in 13 different color options, including orange, purple, pink, and red, and have two extra-deep side pockets to fit necessities like phones and wallets.

Promising review: “I love these jogger sweatpants they are of really good quality; with soft thick material. Well made. Will definitely get several more. Honest these are the best pair of Sweats I own. I like how they fit, the pockets rock, the adjustable waist... I am 5'4, 176 lbs curvy with a baby foopah and medium legs. I bought an XL. Does not aggravate my extended middle, No off the bottom slipping. I will say they shrink a bit. The legs are a bit long, I think pant legs would fit a person up to the height 5'8 - 5'10 roughly.” — Tammy Mays

You can buy these sweatpants on Amazon for around $30–$36

Turquaz Linen Lightweight Long Waffle Kimono Unisex Spa Robe

Turquaz

Wearing a robe is almost guaranteed to help make you feel cozy. This one is more lightweight than some bulkier options, meaning you can comfortably wear it even on days that aren’t super cold. It’s also 60% cotton, unlike many 100% polyester robes that can be a static nightmare. This robe also comes in 11 colors and features deep, rectangular front pockets to hold personal items you want to keep close at hand.

Promising review: “I love this robe! I have issues regulating body temperature, and this is such a blessing to slip into after a shower until I am cool enough to get dressed. It is comfortable, and the cut is great. It's unisex, so the shoulders are a bit large for a petite woman, but it wraps nice and high on the chest/neck and stays tied relatively securely - hallelujah!!!! - making it perfect for that quick dash to for the mail, or an unexpected guest arriving early! I have found it to be breathable and light, but also provides just enough warmth for me on chilly mornings. I've washed several times, and it appears to be well made. Love the deep pockets.” — Erie

You can buy this robe on Amazon for around $28–$33

Just Love Buffalo Plaid Adult Onesie

Just Love

Any list of cozy items should contain a onesie. The all-encompassing design of onesies means they don’t let in any cold drafts and wrap your whole body in warmth. This onesie features plush fleece fabric on the body of the garment and a sherpa lining in the hood. And for people who aren’t keen on onesies with built-in booties, this offering is non-footed with a cinched ankle cuff. This plaid onesie also comes in seven fun colors, including turquoise, fuchsia, and mint, as well as classic colors like blue, red, and white. As a bonus, this onesie is designed for all adults, meaning you and your friends or partners can go twinsies.

Promising review: “It’s definitely 10 out of 10! It is so comfy and soft. I got the medium so it would be a little bit bigger.” — Amanda

You can buy this onesie on Amazon for around $40

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Ember

Coffee and tea that’s gone cold can be a major buzzkill if you’re trying to stay cozy. This battery-operated, temperature-control mug can keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge or all day long if you keep the mug on its charging coaster. You can even control the exact temperature the mug heats your drinks to within a range of 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. As its name implies, this smart mug is controlled using an app on your phone, and it knows when to turn on and off by sensing movement. This smart mug also holds 10 ounces of liquid, is scratch resistant, and comes in four metallic colors, including copper, gold, stainless steel, and rose gold.

Promising review: “I bought my first Ember mug 6 years ago and have used it every day since. It changed everything. My morning coffee lasts longer because I no longer need to chug the lukewarm, last half of each mug. It’s now hot from start to finish.

But my old mug was getting a bit worn in places and was stained so I decided to get a new Ember mug. The gold edition is very nice. I love the smooth metal and it looks good sitting on my desk. I noticed this isn’t the only heated mug on the market now. You know what they say about imitation. But don’t be fooled, the customer service at Ember is worth a lot more than any “discount” you might find.” — Sean Blaha

You can buy this temperature-control smart mug on Amazon for around $120

Men’s Deer Stags Nordic Slipper

Deer Stags

These slippers are a major step up from most offerings, but land in a price range that won’t break the bank. With sherpa lining to keep your feet nice and cozy and a clog-inspired design, these slippers look more like regular shoes than some other slippers, meaning you can wear them around the house and while running errands. These slippers also feature a non-slip bottom, extra heel cushioning, built-in shock absorption, and compression nodules to provide relief to tired, sore feet. For large or wide feet, they also come in sizes 7 to 16 and offer a wide-fit option for every size.

Promising review: “Tried on the slippers, and first time thought that came to my mind was that they were super cozy and comfy. The rubber outside sole does great on my hard floors on slip prevention. Very nice slippers, I'm very happy with them”- danny rodriguez

You can buy these men’s slippers on Amazon starting at around $28

Acorn Women's Moccasin Slipper

Acorn

Acorn slippers have been keeping feet warm since 1976. These moccasin-style slippers are lined with micro fleece to keep your tootsies warm and dry. They also come with loads of built-in comfort-oriented features, like a memory-foam midsole that sits overtop a thick, high-density, flexible foam and an enhanced raised heel and arch for extra support and stability. As an added bonus, these slippers feature a synthetic, nonslip, weatherproof rubber sole and a protective suede mudguard for indoor and outdoor wear.

Promising review: “I love the indoor/outdoor nature of these - I can keep them on to run outside and let the dog out, i.e. I put these on my feet first thing when I wake up during cold months. I love the padding inside and the suede rim. These have the right amount of padding without being ridiculous, just what I wanted! They seem high quality also.” — rapidtraveler

You can buy these women’s slippers on Amazon for around $25–$57

