ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tyler Perry Revealed That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Made Him Their Daughter’s Godfather

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOsm5_0jk74uHH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGKsR_0jk74uHH00
Netflix

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle), named comedian and filmmaker Tyler Perry their daughter Lilibet Diana’s godfather, the couple revealed in the final episode of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan .

Perry was an invaluable ally to the Sussexes as they began their new life outside of the royal family, despite the fact that he, Meghan, and Harry had never met in person at the time.

Although Perry had sent Meghan a note before her wedding to Harry, she had never talked to him until she, her husband, and their son traveled to Canada for a six-week break at the end of 2019. “I called him — finally — after years at that point, the first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck,” she said. “I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.”

After that first phone conversation, Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave life as working members of the royal family — causing them to lose their taxpayer-funded security. After their final official royal events, the couple and their son, Archie, were in Vancouver as the world began to shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.

Enter Perry.

“We stayed in touch and then when all this happened, when we needed to go, he said, ‘What can we do to make it easier? How can I help you?’” Meghan said.

Perry helped by sending his private jet to Vancouver to bring the Sussexes to California, putting them up in his Los Angeles mansion, and providing round-the-clock security. (Harry and Meghan have both spoken about the threats their family has faced, and a top UK police official recently said those from right-wing groups against Meghan were “ disgusting and very real .”)

Meghan described her conversation with Perry in the docuseries’ final episode.

“[He said,] ‘My house is safe, and I’ll make sure you have security. And you can take your time.’ I was like, ‘If we could stay for a week, then we can find somewhere we can live,’ and he’s like, ‘You’re not gonna stay a week. You’re gonna stay as long as you need. I’m gonna get you there safely, and I’m gonna keep you there safely until you have somewhere to go.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljRPL_0jk74uHH00

Harry, Meghan, and Perry walk around his Los Angeles house

Netflix

The Sussexes spent six weeks at Perry’s house before the Daily Mail learned of their location and published a story about their living arrangements, Harry said. Soon after that, they purchased a home in the central California town of Montecito and moved in.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born June 4, 2021 — and when it came time for the Sussexes to pick godparents, Perry was an obvious choice.

“They were pretty serious on the phone,” Perry said of the call in which Harry and Meghan popped the question. “I go, OK, what’s going on?’ [And they said,] ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I had to take a minute to take that in, and I thought: I'd be honored. I’d be absolutely honored .”

The call ended, Perry said, but he immediately picked up his phone and redialed the Sussexes.

“I call them back, I go, ‘Uh, hold on a second. Does this mean we got to go over there [to the UK] and do all that in the church with [the royal family] and get all that out? Because I don't want to do that. Maybe we can do a private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then it’s OK.’”

This is the first time Harry and Meghan have confirmed the identity of one of their children’s godparents.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing

King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
NEW YORK STATE
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy