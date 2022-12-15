Woman’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after toddler found dead in Canton

Charges have been upgraded against a woman arrested after a toddler was found dead, the Canton Police Department said Friday.

Around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to an apartment complex on Hearthstone Landing Drive after a tip from someone who walked into the police department, according to Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer.

“Officers then responded to 3124 Hearthstone Landing Drive, where they located the body of a deceased female toddler in the residence,” Cromer said in a statement.

The child’s body was released to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death, according to police.

A 40-year-old woman, Phillissa Diallo, was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty, police said. On Friday, Diallo was also charged with second-degree murder. Her relationship to the child was not released.

Diallo was being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.

