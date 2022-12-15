ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden Trolls Trump With Some 'Major Announcements' Of His Own

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QO9Qn_0jk2sghp00

Joe Biden just threw some major shade at Donald Trump’s “major announcement.”

On Wednesday, the former president teased that he would drop a “major announcement” on his Truth Social account the next day. With characteristic restraint, he declared in all caps that “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!”

Some people speculated that Trump might be preparing to announce a run for speaker of the House of Representatives, or that defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake would be his 2024 running mate.

Instead, the “major announcement” was a major anticlimax. Turns out, Trump is introducing a series of “digital trading cards” with his likeness that sell for $99 a pop. Various cards depict Trump as a superhero, an astronaut and a cowboy ― you know, just like in real life.

As might be expected, the “major announcement” that the former president is basically trying to make more money off his supporters attracted lots of Twitter snark and mockery , not least of which came from the current president.

In a tweet sent from his personal account, Biden said he’d had some “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS” of his own in the past few weeks, and pointed out that inflation is easing , he just signed the Respect for Marriage Act , and Brittney Griner is finally home from Russia , among other things.

Many Twitter users were also amused.

Others joked they would’ve preferred something a little more Trump-like.

Comments / 298

Charlie Serra
2d ago

his major accomplishments .....#1 inflation , #2 taking energy independence away ,#3 opening the. order to all and overwhelming our health care , immigration, and education. system ....#4 high gas price # 5 on brink of war .. ......some list get this SOB out of office

Reply(42)
183
Will I AM DA man
3d ago

I wouldn't be real proud of trading the Merchant of Death for a basketball player who hates America 🤦🤦🤦 maybe one day a brain cell might flicker alive, we can see it isn't today 😂😂😂😂

Reply(26)
116
Brian Herndon
4d ago

well Biden all the stuff you did is not actually helping the american people, especially bringing that sorry wnba player home, she did the crime so she should do the time!

Reply(22)
111
Related
HuffPost

Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
The List

Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News

A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump supporters mocked after $99 superhero trading card NFTs sell out in less than a day

The site where Donald Trump is selling his widely-mocked $99 digital trading cards is claiming that they have sold out their inventory.Mr Trump said in an announcement on Thursday that the “limited edition cards” would be “a great Christmas gift”.According to tracker OpenSea, there were 45,000 images up for sale at the start.The site hosting the sale of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) claimed that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”. “NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC...
HuffPost

HuffPost

230K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy