ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

STORM WATCH: Rain and snow falling across New Jersey lasts into Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3Vxv_0jk1twlH00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologists Dave Curren and Michele Powers say that this storm system has already dropped several inches of snow and rain in the area.

NOW: Rain, sleet and snow move in across the state. There will be moderate to heavy rain for most of the state, along with gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 50 mph along the coast.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTIFI_0jk1twlH00

Beach erosion, minor to moderate coastal flooding and flooding during high tide are all possible. Parts of northern New Jersey are expected to see snow. Areas in the northwest could see up to 4 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVqlz_0jk1twlH00

FRIDAY: The stormy weather is expected to continue into Friday morning. Gregorio says that it is not expected to be as intense as Thursday evening. Windy weather is also expected to stick around. The stormy weather should clear out by the later afternoon and early evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nniYa_0jk1twlH00

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 43 degrees. Overnight lows around 33.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures remain cool in the upper-30s. Overnight lows around 27.

COMING UP: The upcoming week will start off sunny, but temperatures are expected to be in the upper-30s. More rain and snow are possible for the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKDBS_0jk1twlH00

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Winter storm to slam NY, NJ before holiday weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

New Jersey Could Witness Its Coldest Christmas in 30 Years

Light up a cozy fire and gather 'round—New Jersey is about to get freezing cold this weekend. In addition to heavy rain and strong winds right before the weekend, New Jerseyans are likely to be in for a sunny (albeit very cold) Christmas. According to NJ.com, starting from Thursday night and into Friday, one to two inches of rain are set to fall on the Garden State, and wind could reach 50 mph in select areas, including the Jersey Shore. The same storm system is expected to snarl holiday travel in the Midwest and Central region starting Thursday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
NEW JERSEY STATE
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
mylittlefalls.com

Winter storm expected to impact most of New York State today through Saturday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged caution in advance of a winter storm forecast to impact most of the state, particularly the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and Central New York regions, with a mixture of snow and rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday. Starting Thursday, parts of the North Country could see 12 to 18 inches or more of snow, and parts of the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and Capital Region are expected to receive up to a foot of snow by Saturday, with peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour possible Thursday night and on Friday. Freezing rain or sleet is not expected to produce significant ice accumulations during the event. However, travel conditions will be dangerous starting Thursday evening, and snow may be wet and heavy enough to cause localized power outages. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, be prepared for changing weather conditions Thursday evening through Friday, and no unnecessary travel in impacted regions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing

Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy