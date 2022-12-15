ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism

By Timothy Schumann | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nXc2_0jk0x54s00

(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice."

The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.”

The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward true allyship” and that “we,” the allies, “commit to uplifting the voices, experiences, and histories of the Indigenous people of this land and beyond.”

The presentation at the late November conference continued on to the next slide stating, “We aim to disrupt the legacy of systemic racism by centering racial equity and justice in our work.”

It asked attendees, both in person and virtual, to "please take a few seconds [of silence] to acknowledge the land that you are on as the traditional homeland of the Indigenous Peoples."

The presentation further asked, “What does it look like when we move away from white supremacy culture towards indigenous relational pedagogy? What can you do tomorrow?”

This was followed by a slide that listed values aligned with “white supremacy culture”, drawn from Dr. Tema Okun’s Harvard study “The Culture of White Supremacy in Organizations.”

It listed such values as “Objectivity”; “Individualism”; “Perfectionism”; “Worship of the written word”; and a “Sense of urgency.” The presentation advocated that these values be replaced by “indigenous relational pedagogy.”

Replacement values included “Honor, integrity, & honesty”; “Perception”; “Ethical usefulness”; and “Generosity” among others. These were attributed to indigenous cultures, and pulled from publications with titles such as “Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies: Teaching and Learning for Justice in a Changing World.”

Some additional presentation materials attacking objectivity said that conferees need to "Recognize that we can know things emotionally and intuitively in ways that we may not be able to explain ‘rationally,’" and that they should "Understand that often ‘rational’ thinking is actually an emotional response couched in logic."

In his speech to open the summit, Gov. Jay Inslee warned, "We don’t break centuries of habit and thinking, unless we decide to break the chains of that history. And so that is why we’re here today, to really consciously, intentionally, bring equity and justice toward the way we do business."

The reactions on social media have been mostly negative.

Pittsburgh radio host John Steigerwald said the presentation at the governor's conference “Might be the best advertisement ever for school choice.”

Washington state resident Seth Smith asserted , “Individualism helped build the greatest force for freedom, democracy, and prosperity the world has ever seen.”

He advised Inslee, “Perhaps it would be better focusing your energy cleaning up our state’s beautiful cities or auditing your state agencies.”

Comments / 133

bluesmanwa
3d ago

Jay Inslee is a shill for the extreme left. anything Newsom does he does. What happened 100 plus years ago is irrelevant. native Americans got their white Buffalo, aka as casinos, so shut up, you ain't poor no more.

Reply(2)
75
Coolnights Seattle
3d ago

Jay you need to give the state back the Indians. They would probably be better running the state than a dictator like you.

Reply(2)
60
Tim Hein
3d ago

Inslee is a terrible leader and Governor taking Washington State in the wrong direction. Voters need to wake up to this agenda!

Reply(13)
33
Related
KXLY

Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public

A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
ALASKA STATE
KXLY

Ranked choice voting gains ground

Last month, voters in Nevada, Seattle and at least six other jurisdictions around the country approved measures to change how they elect their leaders. Instead of voting for just one candidate, they will rank a slate of candidates. Ranked choice voting has seen steady success in recent years. Nationwide, 62...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Michigan senator received $55,600 from FTX employees before leading crypto bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, received at least $55,600 in donations this year from employees of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform that declared bankruptcy after allegedly misusing client funds. Then, Stabenow, who as Agriculture Committee Chairwoman oversees the Commodities Future Trading Commission, a cryptocurrency regulator, sponsored legislation to regulate cryptocurrency. Michigan Capital Confidential first reported the story, citing Federal Election Commission records. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
The Center Square

School choice supporters vow to continue fight in Kentucky after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Supporters of school choice measures say they’re not giving up bringing the education policy to Kentucky, even though the state’s Supreme Court struck down a law Thursday that would have allowed education opportunity accounts in the state. EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver told The Center Square the court’s unanimous ruling went against 30 years of legal precedents that helped expand school choice options across the country. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE

Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill

(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina controller objects to state Supreme Court's school funding order

(The Center Square) — State Controller Nels Roseland is objecting to a plan to move forward with the North Carolina Supreme Court’s Leandro school funding order next week. Roseland filed a report on Monday to formally object to a scheduling order to fulfill the Supreme Court’s November ruling in the decades-long Leandro education funding lawsuit. Parties in the case agreed to the terms this week "That, on or before 19...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy