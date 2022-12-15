ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Four days before Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was found dead from a suicide in a California hotel room, he sent his grandfatherfather one last message.

He sent Eddy Boss a personal message that read, "I love you Dad-Dad," he told the Daily Mail . "Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says 'I love you Dad-Dad,'" he shared.

Over the weekend, tWitch also posted a sweet message on Instagram for his grandpa's birthday. "Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday," the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ wrote.

Eddy also said that he spoke to tWitch "as recently as Saturday (December 10) on more than one occasion." He had no reason to think that anything was "out of the ordinary," as he didn't see any signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.

"He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," Eddy said. "He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously."

tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed the So You Think You Can Dance alum's death in a statement earlier this week. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory," she said. The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The death of Stephen Boss was ruled a suicide and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner closed the case.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Eunice Walter
2d ago

We never know what is behind others smiling faces. What a terrible loss for his family and friends. May the grace of God welcome him home.🙏🙏🙏

Yolanda Denson
3d ago

Not sure of this situation I can almost guarantee his kids are suffering badly just devastated and his family

Stafford Julien
2d ago

my deepest sympathy goes out to the family. I'm personally going to miss him from being on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Love seeing him and Ellen DeGeneres dance on the show. they always say that everyone can be replaced but they may find another DJ but he was one of a kind. sorry for your lost.

