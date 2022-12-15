Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Did You Know This Church, The Smallest in The World, Is in Maine?
There is an amazing and historical Facebook Group called, Old Pictures of Forgotten Maine and the photos that are posted draw you into a time that you wish you could be a fly on the wall. It's all documented images of Maine, back in the "old days." These photos may be in the past, but they are not forgotten. Over 9,000 people contribute to this group and it is so very enlightening and interesting.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners
WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland
ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inverted trough draped across central and eastern Maine has reinvigorated snowfall in and around the Bangor area. We will continue to see light to moderate scattered snow showers through the evening and tapering off overnight. Another trough swings through tomorrow afternoon which may, once again, conjure up some scattered snow showers before tapering off once more through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations for the Bangor area can range from 1-2″, additional accumulations for northern Maine will be around 4-8″ through tomorrow.
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
The Sheepscot Knotweed Project Says Now is the Time
It’s the perfect time to prepare for next summer by implementing a Japanese Knotweed control that actually works: cutting the dead, woody canes now. Chopping and laying this material down to compost in place makes for an easy-to-navigate spring and summer work environment. It will be much easier to cut next year’s tender spring growth without climbing through the dense brittle thicket of this season’s dead canes.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
BrickUniverse, the LEGO Fan Festival, Returning to Maine at the Portland Expo
LEGO has been around for almost 90 years and children across generations have loved the building blocks that snap together. I remember having a LEGO set as a kid in the 70s before they became the complex set with thousands of pieces that they are today. I wasn't even able to put together a simple house, so it never really resonated with me.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
Dollar General Opens Across the Street From Dollar Tree Store in Portland
Wow. That's a lot of dollars. This is the first Dollar General store in Portland. Apparently, there was no other place for them except one-tenth of a mile away from a Dollar Tree store. Portland's first Dollar General is now open at 340 Allen Avenue (where Walgreens used to be) just down the road (quite literally) from Dollar Tree at 365 Allen Avenue.
Moody’s Gifts Founder Lived a Life of Food, Faith, and Family
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner, co-owner of Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro was what one community member called a guiding light. As a business owner, an author and an innovator, as a mentor and a mother, she led a life defined by a strong work ethic and the overarching importance of family.
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
Video: Watch these elusive creatures cross the water at a remote Maine pond
Allie Ladd knows how to pick his spots. His extensive knowledge of the woods and waters in the area near his home in Byron is evident almost every time he posts one of his amazing trail camera videos. Today’s offerings are no exception. In fact, in the two clips spliced...
