Shreveport, LA

magnoliareporter.com

By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing

Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Staying cool this weekend with downright cold weather arriving next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooler than average conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week. A big plunge of Arctic air is still looking likely later next week with very cold conditions expected in time for the Christmas weekend. We’ll stay dry through Sunday, but look for some rain chances back as we start off next week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the Dec. 13 storm unleashed a tornado that ravaged Keithville, Louisiana, the Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) assists the community. Many people’s lives have been devastated and homes were lost after a tornado hit the Four Forks area on Dec. 13. So, on Dec. 17, SVN came to help people put their lives back together, the organization brought chainsaws and other heavy equipment. The nonprofit also requested help from the community to assist in their SVN Four Forks Tornado Relief and Clean-up effort.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
KEITHVILLE, LA
101.5 KNUE

8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area

It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

African American Parade Committee hosted toy drive and giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of sponsors, led by The African American Parade Committee, hosted a toy drive and giveaway at Bill Cockrell Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The committee was able to give away more than one hundred toys to kids throughout the community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Benton online business quadruples sales in second year

BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas. "A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really...
BENTON, LA
txktoday.com

Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”

The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA

