ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

12-16-23-25-37

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $294,000

Lucky For Life

02-10-19-35-46, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-4-7, Fireball: 8

(two, four, seven; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-2, Fireball: 9

(four, four, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Day

3-2-6-0, Fireball: 1

(three, two, six, zero; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-5-3, Fireball: 3

(four, nine, five, three; Fireball: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy