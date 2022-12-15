NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
12-16-23-25-37
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $294,000
Lucky For Life
02-10-19-35-46, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-4-7, Fireball: 8
(two, four, seven; Fireball: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
4-4-2, Fireball: 9
(four, four, two; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Day
3-2-6-0, Fireball: 1
(three, two, six, zero; Fireball: one)
Pick 4 Evening
4-9-5-3, Fireball: 3
(four, nine, five, three; Fireball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
