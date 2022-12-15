ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man trades gunfire with guards at Guyana leader’s residence

 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government said Thursday it has asked world police agency Interpol to help it investigate the background of a Nigerian national who earlier in the day tried to illegally enter the residence of President Irfaan Ali and ended up trading gunfire with guards, wounding one seriously.

Ali, 42, was at home at the time with his family when a man identified as Bethel Ikenna Chimezie approached guards at the official residence near the British embassy and demanded an audience with Guyana’s president.

After arguing with guards, he stabbed one of them several times to the neck and upper body. Then he grabbed the pistol of guard and exchanged gunfire with others. He was eventually shot and is in a critical condition in a hospital. The guard is also being treated for serious wounds.

Police cordoned off Main Street where the residence is located, but said they are baffled by the action of Chimezie who had been living in Guyana for about four years working as a security guard with an established company.

“The police force has requested via Interpol a comprehensive background check on him to determine whether he has any criminal history or whether he is linked to any criminal group,” police said.

Opposition parties have condemned the attack calling for a full investigation.

