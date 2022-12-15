Read full article on original website
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015, and cops are rarely charged
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
Who stole Snoop Dogg? Detroit police looking for man who swiped 3-foot bobblehead from liquor store
Detroit police officials say someone stole a three-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead from a liquor store on the city’s west side earlier this month.
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
WNEM
Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
WALB 10
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent Contest
A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 teens who stole running car after owner chases them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three teens were arrested Saturday after stealing a car and crashing on Detroit's west side. The incident unfolded in the area of Evergreen and 7 Mile at around 1 p.m. The three teens were driving a stolen green Dodge Charger Scat Pack, police said. They then...
The Oakland Press
Police: Royal Oak officer fires shot at car of fleeing motorist who ‘put his life in immediate jeopardy’
A Holly woman early Thursday led Royal Oak police on a long chase into Detroit, where the driver stopped briefly and an officer fired a shot into her vehicle when she endangered his life as she fled again, police said. The officer tried to take the 46-year-old woman into custody...
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
fox2detroit.com
Man kills self in accidental shooting in parking lot of Hamtramck pot dispensary: Police
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 66-year-old man taking his gun out of his holster while in his car in the parking of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary when he shot himself and died from his injuries, police say. Hamtramck Police said around 11 a.m. on Friday, they were called to...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
