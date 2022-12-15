ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
SAGINAW, MI
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Contest

A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
