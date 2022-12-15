Read full article on original website
Related
Google’s new settings page looks a lot more like Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Google launched Material Design 3 and Material You alongside Android 12, the company was quick to add the new design language to many of its apps. A big outlier certainly is the Google app, which still doesn’t look like a native part of the new Android theme, coming without tinted backgrounds and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. The company is slowly changing this and is preparing to launch a drastically redesigned app. In the meantime, a new settings page has been added for a few users that already adheres to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to Apple's excellent Find My network, you can track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and powered off. Google was spotted working on a similar Find My Device network in 2021, but there was not much development on this front since then. The updated December 2022 Play system update release notes hint at the arrival of the long overdue Find My Device network that could make it possible to track lost or stolen Android devices even without an internet connection.
Google Wallet spreads holiday cheer with cute animations when you tap and pay
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've been blessed with the occasional Easter egg from Google Wallet (neé Google Pay, Android Pay, and... Google Wallet), mainly in the form of special animations that take place after you've tapped and paid with your watch or phone. For the holidays this year, the company is back at it again with a series of post-transaction vignettes for us shoppers to enjoy.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
How to measure your body composition on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor are among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Besides their excellent performance and features, these wearables can track all your key health metrics. Compared to the competition, Samsung's Wear OS 3 smartwatches also feature a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor that allows them to measure your body composition, including body fat percentage and skeletal muscle mass.
Business Insider
Elon Musk is cracking down on employees at Twitter. His fellow tech founders are thrilled.
Silicon Valley executives say they're inspired by the way Musk is writing a "new playbook" at Twitter — one they hope to emulate.
Download Google’s new Pixel wallpapers, launched with the December Feature Drop
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling have been on sale for a few months now, and they just keep getting better. Regular Feature Drops pack improvements like macro mode controls for the Pro model and other camera features for older Pixel phones. The December Feature Drop already brought a handful of snazzy new live wallpapers, but there are even more backgrounds in tow for you, as Google has announced.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Nothing Phone 1 is probably one of the most unique phones this year that you can’t get in the US thanks to its transparent back. It’s also a phone that doesn’t have a lot of baggage when it comes to software, sporting a beautiful interface close to stock Android that doesn’t add much unnecessary bloat, though it’s still based on Android 12 to this date. The company already launched a closed beta program for Android 13 in late November, and today, Nothing has announced an open beta for Nothing OS 1.5.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
Google’s new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
Our six favorite Samsung Good Lock features for you to get started with
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung phones have improved a lot over the years, and it's no surprise that you'll often see them topping the list of our favorite Android phones. One of the many things we love about them is the extent of software customization available, and a collection of apps called Good Lock makes these phones even more tweakable than they are out of the box. Recently, Good Lock started expanding to more countries, giving a lot of users their first opportunity to use it. The sheer number of options in Good Lock could appear intimidating, so if you're just getting up to speed and need some advice on what to check out, here are our favorite features to get you started.
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have a hectic schedule, managing your day-to-day responsibilities and future objectives could be a challenge. There aren't always enough hours in the day to do what needs to be done, and it's nearly impossible to concentrate when you're constantly feeling exhausted and uninspired. Fortunately, among the top Android apps on the Play Store, there's an app available to help with every aspect of your life that you'd like to focus on.
Google continues testing Material You address bar revamp on Chrome 108
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google recently rolled out Chrome 108 on Android and other platforms. The update equips one of our favorite web browsers with a few new features like support for passkeys, resource-efficient tab management, and a power-saving utility. The update is also helping Google A/B test a significant visual change that could help the Chrome Omnibox resemble the Google Search app.
Here’s another chance to grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 120Hz screen for $550
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging.
The Best TV Antennas for Your Money — and How to Get the Most TV Channels for Free
This slick antenna catches the cleanest possible signal at an 80-mile range while blending in with your entertainment center. If you’re in an area with strong signal, the low-cost Leaf is enough to deliver crisp 1080p while hiding behind your TV. With an outdoor mount and an app that helps find the ideal spot, the Clearstream reaches 60 miles even in harsh conditions. If you want a portable, hassle-free antenna with enough power, the amplified FL5500A will do the job stealthily tucked away.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0