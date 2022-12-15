ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

3-2-6-0, Fireball: 1

(three, two, six, zero; Fireball: one)

iheart.com

North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Associated Press

North Carolina revenues already $1.2B ahead of schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina government revenues keep exceeding economists’ projections, despite broader worries about an economic downturn. Gov. Roy Cooper’s state budget office and the Legislature’s Fiscal Research Division agreed that revenues are $1.2 billion above the target through Nov. 30, the first five months of the fiscal year, officials said this week. That’s about 10% more than expected, state budget Director Kristin Walker said Thursday. The Fiscal Research Division’s confirmation originated from the House’s senior budget-writers.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them

Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina

A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
PHOENIX, AZ
olhscurrent.org

Magnet Geology kicks up sand in North Carolina

Ocean Lakes Magnet Geology traveled to North Carolina’s coastline for a field trip to learn about wave erosion in coastal areas and ways to prevent it. They met at South Nags Head Beach, formerly East Seagal Street, which eroded from a street into a beach. They met with professors...
NAGS HEAD, NC
