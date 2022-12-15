ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte nonprofit opens a community resource center on Beatties Ford Road

For The Struggle is a nonprofit organization established to fight and protect against systemic injustices in Charlotte. On Thursday, members of the west Charlotte community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the organization’s first community resource center. Programs being offered will include a senior food program and a home repairs program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Town of Harrisburg honors local hero

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County’s Deputy Matthew Wilson at the December 12th Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022. According to the town of Harrisburg, a potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on September 20,...
HARRISBURG, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New warming shelter opens in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new shelter is open in Gastonia to keep people warm if they have nowhere to stay. The shelter is in the Salvation Army Center of Hope on South Broad Street. It will open from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on nights when temperatures are expected...
GASTONIA, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Kim McKinney

Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town

Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.
STATESVILLE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Two additions to Birkdale Village coming in 2023

Dec. 14. By TL Bernthal. A blowout salon and an eatery with upscale street food and a coastal vibe are coming to Birkdale Village next year. Drybar Shops will open its third location in Mecklenburg County and bartaco its third restaurant in the state. Husband-wife duo Matt and Jackie Paynter...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

