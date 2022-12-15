Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
WBTV
December: Cabarrus Co. Commissioners talk art installation, rules of behavior for library patrons
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations for the public art installation in the new Cabarrus County Courthouse lobby are underway, as crews recently placed stenciling to map out the Woven Scroll design. The design, created by Texas-based RE:site, features thousands of individually hand-wrapped colored steel wire sections which are stacked...
WBTV
Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
Charlotte nonprofit opens a community resource center on Beatties Ford Road
For The Struggle is a nonprofit organization established to fight and protect against systemic injustices in Charlotte. On Thursday, members of the west Charlotte community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the organization’s first community resource center. Programs being offered will include a senior food program and a home repairs program.
WBTV
Town of Harrisburg honors local hero
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council recognized Cabarrus County’s Deputy Matthew Wilson at the December 12th Council Meeting for his heroic actions taken on September 20, 2022. According to the town of Harrisburg, a potential threat was called in to Hickory Ridge High School on September 20,...
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
New warming shelter opens in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new shelter is open in Gastonia to keep people warm if they have nowhere to stay. The shelter is in the Salvation Army Center of Hope on South Broad Street. It will open from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on nights when temperatures are expected...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
iredellfreenews.com
Speak Life and Live to host New Year’s Eve Bash at Statesville Civic Center
Speak Life and Live will host a New Year’s Eve Bash with N-Spire on December 31 at the Statesville Civic Center. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Civic Center is located at 300 S. Center Street. Leslie Morrison and Saira...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
WBTV
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution
It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face. The idea comes out of the Homeless Prevention Committee. There’s one post office right in the middle of North Carolina that is especially busy. Local police, fire departments donate clothes for kids in support...
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town
Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall
One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
WBTV
Good ways for high schoolers to prep for college over holiday break
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Between the get-togethers, the traveling and all of the holiday festivities, this is a good time for high school students to do some college prep work. We’re not talking about studying. The top things to do over the break to help students get into...
businesstodaync.com
Two additions to Birkdale Village coming in 2023
Dec. 14. By TL Bernthal. A blowout salon and an eatery with upscale street food and a coastal vibe are coming to Birkdale Village next year. Drybar Shops will open its third location in Mecklenburg County and bartaco its third restaurant in the state. Husband-wife duo Matt and Jackie Paynter...
