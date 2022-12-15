ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

National Wreath Day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa

Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation

While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats. Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions

BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy