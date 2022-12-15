Read full article on original website
Two Tampa Women Arrested In Martin County Florida For “Traveling Drug Roadshow”
Two Tampa women have been arrested in Martin County for what investigators call a “traveling drug roadshow.” Detectives arrested 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes, and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti after they identified the pair as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and
Deputies: Tampa women traveled to Martin County to sell cocaine, meth
Two Tampa women have been arrested after they traveled to the Treasure Coast for the purposes of selling illegal drugs, deputies say.
Accused St. Petersburg hoarder jailed after arrest on drug charges
Drugs allegedly found inside a St. Petersburg home put the owner in jail while daily liens against him from the city tied to an eyesore outside continue to add up.
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
Pinellas agencies arrest dozens, hand out hundreds of citations in overnight ‘DUI wolf pack’
Ten law enforcement agencies ramped up their presence on Pinellas County streets as part of a "DUI wolf pack" operation on Saturday night.
FBI identifies woman whose body was found floating in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — FBI says it has identified a woman whose body was found floating off Egmont Key, Florida, on Dec. 10. In a news release Friday, FBI’s Tampa Field Office said it has identified a woman’s body that was found floating about 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. The body was identified as Heather Rose Strickland.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue driver after truck crashes into river
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office saved a man Saturday morning after his car crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
Mysuncoast.com
National Wreath Day on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats. Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is...
fox13news.com
Video shows burglar shoot his way into vape shop in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - When one gun shot wasn't enough to break the glass at Ignite Vapors on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, the suspect fired again. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the person push their way through the broken glass. That was on December 5. Three days later,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County releases video holiday card
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Safety has released its video holiday greeting.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Bay News 9
State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions
BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
North Port High School student arrested for planning to harm others
A North Port High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they threatened to harm students on campus in a series of social media comments.
