Related
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan explains why she will not enforce Oregon's embattled new gun law that implements new requirements for purchases.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Oregon's Measure 114 gives county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm. Opponents say the criteria to make those decisions is ambiguous.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session
The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
'Narco slaves': Migrant workers face abuse on Oregon's cartel-run, illegal pot farms
MEDFORD, Ore. — A day after Alejandra, which is not her real name, arrived for a job harvesting marijuana at a farm near Medford, Oregon, she says things took a harrowing turn when armed guards prevented workers from leaving. “Holding a gun, one of them said, ‘No one goes...
A guide to the January 6 committee's big week
Nearly two years removed from the violent attack on the US Capitol, the House select committee tasked with finding out exactly what happened is about to show its hand.
State investigation of former FTX executive’s $500,000 donation to Democratic Party of Oregon passes one-month mark
The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and arrest of its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday has prompted questions nationally about what the developments bode for the tens of millions of dollars that Bankman-Fried and his associates poured into congressional and local elections, largely to benefit Democrats. In Oregon, elections officials...
Oregon In Top 10 Of The Country's Most Dishonest States
We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."
