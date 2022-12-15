ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Salon

"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
WATE

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
CNN

What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts

(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
The Oregonian

State investigation of former FTX executive’s $500,000 donation to Democratic Party of Oregon passes one-month mark

The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and arrest of its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday has prompted questions nationally about what the developments bode for the tens of millions of dollars that Bankman-Fried and his associates poured into congressional and local elections, largely to benefit Democrats. In Oregon, elections officials...
iheart.com

Oregon In Top 10 Of The Country's Most Dishonest States

We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."
