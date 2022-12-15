Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.

