Carl Samuel Stickley
Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Take a look back in time through photographs at the Reno County Courthouse
Reno County, Kansas – If you enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Bullpups Move to 4-1, Heading into Saturday’s 810 Varsity Showcase
WINFIELD, Kan. – It was two runaway performances for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams Friday Night, as they played the Winfield Vikings for their second straight league game, before traveling to Shawnee Mission Northwest for the 810 Varsity Showcase on Saturday. Although the MHS Girls began the game on...
Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
McPherson Basketball Concludes 2022 With Wins at the 810 Varsity Showcase
SHAWNEE, Kan. – The (4-1) McPherson High Basketball teams had one final test before concluding the 2022 portion of the season on Saturday, as they competed in the 810 Varsity Showcase, which included some of the top ranked teams in Kansas and Missouri. In the girls game, it was...
