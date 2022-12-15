ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Carl Samuel Stickley

Carl Samuel Stickley, 88, died December 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 18, 1934, in Iola, KS to Lee and Emma (Burling) Stickley. Carl graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1953. He grew up farming and after careers in truck driving and insurance, that is what he returned to. Carl loved horses and team roping. He also assisted with the Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. Carl was a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Bullpups Move to 4-1, Heading into Saturday’s 810 Varsity Showcase

WINFIELD, Kan. – It was two runaway performances for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams Friday Night, as they played the Winfield Vikings for their second straight league game, before traveling to Shawnee Mission Northwest for the 810 Varsity Showcase on Saturday. Although the MHS Girls began the game on...
Community Foundation Awards More Than $40K in Grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
Cosmosphere CEO Elected Board Chair for Giant Screen Cinema Association

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere president and chief executive officer Jim Remar has been elected 2023 Chair of the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Board of Directors. Association members represent filmmakers, distributors, and theaters from nearly 30 countries. Remar joins leaders from Michael Daut Productions and K2 Studios, the Tennessee Aquarium, and the Saskatchewan Science Centre as newly-elected GSCA Board officers.
