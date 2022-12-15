HONOLULU (AP)Zach Nutall scored 24 points as SMU beat Iona 85-81 on Thursday night. Nutall shot 11 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mustangs (4-7). Zhruic Phelps shot 8 for 17, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Keon Ambrose-Hylton shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points.

