Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
Nutall has 24 as SMU downs Iona 85-81

HONOLULU (AP)Zach Nutall scored 24 points as SMU beat Iona 85-81 on Thursday night. Nutall shot 11 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mustangs (4-7). Zhruic Phelps shot 8 for 17, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Keon Ambrose-Hylton shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points.
