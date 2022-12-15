Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
WNEP-TV 16
Peanut butter blossoms most searched Christmas cookie in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year: time for Christmas cookies!. Google revealed what cookies were searched the most in each state leading up to the holidays. In Pennsylvania, peanut butter blossoms took the cake (or cookie). The winners in each state were determined by...
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
It’s not going to be a fun Christmas for weather this year, as a winter storm followed by freezing temperatures is set for early Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections in advance can always change as the...
Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm likely to bring rain and snow, followed by ‘very cold airmass’
The weather this coming week leading up to Christmas is forecast as dry at the outset, with rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday in the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are forecast slightly under or close to the normal high of 42 and low of 26...
NBC Philadelphia
Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing
Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
Pennsylvania’s #1 cash crop will be featured at Farm Show
Mushrooms will be on full display in every way at the 2023 PA Farm Show, January 7-14, 2023, highlighting the growing process, sustainable properties, and innovations, along with a host of delicious mushroom food offerings, the Mushroom Farmers of PA announced today. Rooted in the PA Community. Ever wonder how...
Pennsylvania theme parks named nation’s best holiday events
(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States. Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively. The full list can be seen below: Hersheypark holds its Christmas […]
Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc. AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute. Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41. For Thursday, a...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener
A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards
Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
NEXT Weather: A pre-Christmas strong brew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry. Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at...
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
WYFF4.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
FOX43.com
Wolf administration announces launch of Harriet Tubman Scenic Byway in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf, the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Friday announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway along Route 52 in Chester County. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is...
