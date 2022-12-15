Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/21 – Paul A. ‘Punt’ Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938, in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department taking applications for fulltime firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department is currently accepting applications for full-time firefighter positions. Applications can be picked up at Centralia City Hall or downloaded from the city website. Applications must be complete and turned in by Friday, January 13, 2023. Starting salary is approximately $52,500 with health benefits and paid time...
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — All is merry and bright at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful! If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental in Illinois has mini-dental implants. See why they may be a great option! It’s Troy Family Dental in Illinois -just 20 minutes from any bridge!
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?
$500 Monthly Payment: Who Are The Ones Qualified And How To Get It?. Americans are getting a $500 relief payment from a $5 million pot, take a look at who is qualified. In Missouri, Inside the city of St. Louis, there’s a program approved to supply a relief check of $500 monthly to citizens as part of the guaranteed basic income initiative. The Board of Aldermen in St. Louis Missouri wanted to provide these payments to hundreds of low-income families to help them during the holidays.
Illinois Business Journal
Collinsville to host winter market at Gateway Convention Center Dec. 17, 18
The City of Collinsville’s Gateway Convention Center will host over 100 vendors at its Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Attendees can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying a cup of boozy hot chocolate or a holiday-inspired mimosa. There will be a kid’s area with crafts for kids by Home Depot, a bounce house, face painting, and “Visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus” from Noon to 4 p.m. both days. Admission and parking are free.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia home receives minor damage in Friday fire
A Centralia home received minor damage in a fire believed to have started in the electrical wiring on Friday. Centralia City Firemen say the Sergio Mendez family of the 700 block of North Beech called the fire department and exited the home after seeing light smoke coming out of the attic.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/20 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Flora Gardens Care Center.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Get’s 2 Seed For Upcoming Girls JH Regionals
The Class L Regional seeds are out and the Salem Lady Bobcats will be the 2-seed at the Wesclin Region 7 Tournament. The opening game on January 11th will see top-seed Wesclin and #4 Centralia at 5:30 followed by Salem and #3 Highland at 7pm. The winners will play for the Regional title on January 12th at 6pm.
southernillinoisnow.com
St Elmo Holiday Tournament Finishes Today, Championship: Hillsboro v. Windsor/Stew-Stras
It’s trophy day at the 62nd annual St Elmo Holiday Tournament as well. The day begins with Patoka/Odin taking on Mulberry Grove in the 7th place game at 3pm. CHBC plays Ramsey in the consolation finals at 4:30, St Elmo/Brownstown and Cumberland play at 6pm for 3rd place and then the championship will be at 7:30 with Hillsboro and Windsor/Stew-Stras.
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcat Wrestlers Head To 18-team Crossbones Invitational Saturday
The Salem Wrestling Wildcats are in action at Cumberland for the Crossbones Invitational. 18 schools will be represented today. On Thursday Salem traveled to Herrin for a Tri-Match with the host Tigers and Mt Vernon. Salem fell to Herrin 40-30 and lost 72-3 to Mt Vernon. Coach Brian Camp told...
'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Head To Sullivan Today, JV At 11, Varsity Around 12:30
The Salem Lady Wildcats are in action today as they travel to Sullivan. Salem enters at 3-6, have lost 4 straight and will have one more game after today before the holiday break when they travel to Wood River on Tuesday night for a Cahokia matchup. The Christ Our Rock...
Comments / 0