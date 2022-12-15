Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
PWMania
Huge Match Revealed For the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022, John Cena’s Return to the Ring
A huge tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is set for December 30 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice on the year’s final blue brand episode.
PWMania
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
PWMania
Source Close to Matt Riddle Denies Reports of Him Going to Rehab
On the December 5 episode of RAW, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television after being viciously attacked by the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. He also exited the arena in an ambulance. The attack followed an unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens. As PWMania.com...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Wanted to Sign Roxanne Perez Before She Joined WWE
Impact Wrestling’s Tommy Dreamer mentioned on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio that the company wanted to sign Roxanne when she wrestled for them in January. Perez signed with WWE earlier this year and defeated Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title on Tuesday’s NXT:. “Which...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
PWMania
Longtime Vince McMahon Supporter Thinks Vince’s Return Would “Cripple the Company”
This week, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Vince McMahon, the former chairman and CEO of WWE, is dealing with legal demands from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them. McMahon is accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011, and Rita Chatterton, a former referee, had filed a...
PWMania
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
PWMania
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed ERA Being “Triple H Guys” (Video)
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being “Triple H Guys” during their run with the company. Featured...
PWMania
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. * Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. * Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett. *...
PWMania
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard on WWE Attempting to Bring Back Steve Austin After He Walked Out
During the WWE RAW show on June 10, 2002, Steve Austin famously announced his departure from WWE. Austin had been dissatisfied for a number of months with the creative direction taken by both the company and his character. The final straw for him was when he was asked to lose to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match that was taking place on that night’s show.
PWMania
Kevin Nash on People Mistaking His Heel Act for Arrogance, Vanilla Midgets, His Height
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the way people misinterpret his heel character as genuine arrogance on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. He also discussed the constant stream of comments about his height made by random people in airports, as well as issues with flight attendants. Here are the highlights:
PWMania
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reveals Surprising Fee For Iconic WCW Song
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Bischoff discussed licensing music for wrestling and other programs. From April 2002 to May 2003, Hulk Hogan used Jimmy Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” in WWE. The track was first...
PWMania
Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 Results 12/18/22: Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima; Satoshi Kojima
Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s 2nd event of December 18th as Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was held at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan. A few hours prior to Kongo Event DIAMOND 5, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s New Hope event which was also at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.
