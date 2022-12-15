Read full article on original website
A Christmas Vacation Deleted Scene Explains How The Griswolds Got Their Christmas Tree
There's nothing quite like a good holiday film to get the season going. Everyone has their favorites, but specific titles have attained classic status. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" happens to be one of those films that audiences have laughed about since its release in 1989. If anything, the film has...
No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”
30 Rock isn’t generally thought of as the quintessential Gen X show, probably because it launched during the ‘00s instead of the ‘90s, as contemporaries of 36-year-old showrunner Tina Fey were aging out of the zeitgeist and into full-blown adulthood. But the clues are all there in her onscreen alter-ego, permanently frazzled TV writer Liz Lemon: her first-gen Star Wars fandom, her girlhood Pete Rose idolatry, her time at college spent listening to the Indigo Girls and protesting apartheid like a good center-left liberal. She’s caught between the promises of second-wave feminism and its sobering lack of rewards, reconciling her passion for a thankless job that may be stealing her best years with her skepticism toward the conventional marriage she can’t help wanting. And there’s no setting better suited to this conflicted standing than the wondrous world of television, a unifying national art form described not inaccurately as “skits mocking our President to fill time between car commercials.” Every broadcast that brings the country Friday night live from New York inevitably turns into a mini-catastrophe which Liz still wouldn’t trade for anything. Elder scribe Rosemary Howard, Liz’s mentor and ghost of loneliness future (played by none other than Princess Leia herself), knows how it is. “Live TV is like sex,” she says. “It’s almost better when everything goes horribly wrong!”
Eric Stonestreet's Favorite Cam Moment From Modern Family Is A Season 1 Fizbo Crack-Up
"Modern Family" delivered so many memorable moments during its 11-season run. The show followed a general formula: Mine the Pritchett and Dunphy family for laughs and drama by zeroing in on their hang-ups and insecurities, as well as their love and support for each other, and do so in almost endless permutations.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Nick Jonas Said He Learned To Laugh At South Park's Jonas Brothers Parody Episode
It's no secret that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a tendency to paint celebrities in a not-so-flattering light. From the late Michael Jackson's nose falling off to the repulsive Snooki monster, nobody is safe from this duo. The list of parodied Hollywood personalities is endless, but...
Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance Almost Involved A Flash Mob Before She Shot The Idea Down
There are plenty of iconic dance scenes in film and TV, such as Gene Kelly in "Singing in the Rain" or Uma Thurman and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction." Now a TV dance scene has made this honorary list by achieving viral popularity, forever setting it among the most memorable. We're, of course, referring to the dance scene in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday." The scene appears in Episode 4 of the show, "Woe What a Night."
The Ending Of The Santa Clauses Explained
This article contains spoilers for "The Santa Clauses." Between 1994 and 2006, Tim Allen starred in three magical Christmas movies: "The Santa Clause," "The Santa Clause 2," and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." The premise of each film is based on a different clause. In the first film, it's the titular Santa Clause that turns Scott Calvin (Allen) into Santa. After sixteen years, Allen returned to his fan-favorite role for the sequel series "The Santa Clauses."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
The Unfilmed Jurassic Park Lagoon Scene Shows T-Rexes Can Doggie Paddle
It has gotten to the point where it's impossible to think of dinosaurs without thinking of the "Jurassic Park" film series. Naturally, plenty of fans would point to the original 1993 film, which follows a selected group of people brought to an island to test out a new live-dinosaur tourist site, as what kicked the dino franchise off. Well, the truth is, the story first came from a Michael Crichton novel of the same name.
Fans May Never Know How The M3GAN Doll Was Made
Little girls are surely second-guessing asking for a doll for Christmas if they've seen the trailers for the upcoming sci-fi horror film "M3GAN." Likewise, any adults who have a doll collection might be starting to grow weary of them. But it's just a doll, right?. Universal Pictures has been fueling...
Mean Girls - What We Know So Far About The Paramount+ Musical Adaptation
The limit does not exist for "Mean Girls" or the history behind it you might not know about. The musical adaptation of the 2004 hit comedy about navigating the social waters of high school is heading to the big screen and Paramount+. The movie version of the musical comes a few years after the show ended its Broadway run at the August Wilson Theatre, which began in 2018 and ended in March 2020 (via Playbill). While on Broadway, the show garnered 12 Tony Nominations in 2018, including best musical and best original score.
Why Fred Gailey's Apartment Makes No Sense In Miracle On 34th Street
For a lot of people of a certain age, or those of any age with a fondness for heartwarming holiday movie fare, no Christmas season is entirely complete without taking time out to catch the original, 1947 version of "Miracle on 34th Street." Featuring Edmund Gwenn as an elderly gent who calls himself Kris Kringle, the story opens with Kris voicing his disappointment with the drunken guy playing Santa in Macy's seasonal Thanksgiving Day parade. As a result of his complaint, Kris ends up playing St. Nick at Macy's flagship downtown store.
Fans Are Loving The 2001: A Space Odyssey Reference In Barbie's First Teaser
After Richard Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra" or "Sunrise" tone poem was used in the opening of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," it became one of the most recognized pieces of music, and also became used frequently for introductions for films, artists, and even by the BBC, in its television coverage of Apollo 11 (via BBC). Jam band Phish has played the theme more than 200 times at their live shows, and "Toy Story 2" fans will recognize it as the music that played when Buzz (Tim Allen) was trying to cross a bridge to get to Zurg's source of power. Nothing proclaims imminent greatness quite as well as that theme.
