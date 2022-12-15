Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]

WHITTIER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO