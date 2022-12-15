Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucca Loma takes 1st place at esports tournament as K-12 competitive gaming grows in popularityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Hesperia inventor develops new hair styling device for childrenThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Related
foxla.com
Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
vvng.com
No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville. It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the...
Fontana Herald News
Three children receive clothing, shoes thanks to SEBA and Kohl's in Fontana
Three children received much-needed clothing and shoes thanks to an event at the Kohl’s store in Fontana recently. The Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA) organized the annual Shop With A Cop event in conjunction with the Fontana Sheriff’s Station, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 14.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Arrested in Death of Mother Killed By Stray Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
KTLA.com
San Bernardino County man accused of killing dog, dumping body in dumpster
A San Bernardino County man was arrested Saturday for alleged animal abuse related to a dog’s death in late October. Damian Fields, 36, of Highland, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies as he left his home on the 7300 block of Valaria Drive. Fields was...
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
vvng.com
Woman arrested for slashing boyfriend with a kitchen knife after an argument
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Hesperia woman involved in an argument with her boyfriend was arrested after slashing him with a kitchen knife, officials said. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5:01 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a call regarding an assault victim who was sitting in a Shell Gas Station parking lot with an injury.
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
vvng.com
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
2urbangirls.com
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged on Oct. 17 with one...
Arraignment on Tap for Suspect in 2019 Killing Near Anaheim
A 32-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Friday for allegedly gunning down a man in an unincorporated area near Anaheim in 2019.
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
nbcpalmsprings.com
County Cuts Fees at Animal Shelters to Encourage Pet Adoptions Saturday
(CNS) – A campaign to incentivize adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled for Saturday, and residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home were encouraged to visit the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Comments / 0