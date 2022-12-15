ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
HIGHLAND, CA
vvng.com

No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville. It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three children receive clothing, shoes thanks to SEBA and Kohl's in Fontana

Three children received much-needed clothing and shoes thanks to an event at the Kohl’s store in Fontana recently. The Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA) organized the annual Shop With A Cop event in conjunction with the Fontana Sheriff’s Station, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 14.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

Woman arrested for slashing boyfriend with a kitchen knife after an argument

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Hesperia woman involved in an argument with her boyfriend was arrested after slashing him with a kitchen knife, officials said. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5:01 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a call regarding an assault victim who was sitting in a Shell Gas Station parking lot with an injury.
HESPERIA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash at Pomona taco stand

POMONA, Calif. – A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged on Oct. 17 with one...
POMONA, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy