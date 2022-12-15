ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Recovered Stolen Truck Used in Attempted ATM Robbery

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th. The Great Falls Police Department says a red work truck was seen in a parking lot of a car wash on Chester Avenue attempting to pull the ATM from its location by using a chain and truck.
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Father Charged After Six-Year-Old Overdoses

MONROE, N.C. – A Union County father is facing charges after his six-year-old son overdosed on potentially lethal drugs. Paramedics were called to a tattoo shop to respond to the overdose. Deputies started with CPR before giving the child Naloxone, or Narcan. The child was taken to a local...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WNCT

1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
wnctimes.com

Unlicensed Firearms Dealer Is Sentenced To Prison

Charlotte -- December 21, 2022: Press Release U.S. Attorney office of Western District of North Carolina. 24, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on multiple firearms offenses, announced Dena J. King,. Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S....
CHARLOTTE, NC

