Man charged with custodial interference after abducting child in SC
State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.
Woman found shot to death inside Greenwood apartment
A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning inside a Greenwood apartment.
cn2.com
Recovered Stolen Truck Used in Attempted ATM Robbery
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th. The Great Falls Police Department says a red work truck was seen in a parking lot of a car wash on Chester Avenue attempting to pull the ATM from its location by using a chain and truck.
2nd death after Greenwood apartment shooting
The death toll now stands at two in at an apartment shooting in Greenwood. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning just 1:30AM, as man and another woman were getting into a vehicle at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments in Greenwood.
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Christmas Parades, SCDOT Prep Roads, ATM Attempted Robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th.
WLOS.com
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said. The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.
wccbcharlotte.com
Father Charged After Six-Year-Old Overdoses
MONROE, N.C. – A Union County father is facing charges after his six-year-old son overdosed on potentially lethal drugs. Paramedics were called to a tattoo shop to respond to the overdose. Deputies started with CPR before giving the child Naloxone, or Narcan. The child was taken to a local...
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
NC State Troopers find abducted children from Rock Hill, SC in Orange County
After stopping the car on I-85 in Orange Co., troopers found 2 children in the car, one missing since May.
FOX Carolina
One charged, one wanted following shooting in Buncombe County that killed two
FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were charged after two victims were found dead inside a vehicle Monday morning. Deputies said the two victims were found shot inside a car parked at a gas station on Mills Gap Road. The victims...
wnctimes.com
Unlicensed Firearms Dealer Is Sentenced To Prison
Charlotte -- December 21, 2022: Press Release U.S. Attorney office of Western District of North Carolina. 24, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on multiple firearms offenses, announced Dena J. King,. Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S....
foxwilmington.com
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
qcnews.com
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
