2 kids suffered head injuries after driver veers into lane, crashes into car they were in
SAN ANTONIO — Two children were injured following a crash on I-10 southbound after a driver veered into the lane of their father's car, police say. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of I-10 South, on the lower level, headed towards downtown. Police say that...
KWTX
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October. The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.
San Antonio home to Cajun Instagram-viral catering business
SAN ANTONIO — Bubbling. Bubbles. Bubbly. Those are some of the things being offered to guests at Eyes of Cresta Bella where a local caterer was satisfying the taste buds of many. Tanya Manuel, a former nutritionist and the current owner of a local catering company is using her...
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
Argument between man and woman leads to stabbing, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument with a man, according to police. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the 2000 block of Anchor on the city's north side. When officers arrived at the location, they found a 53-year-old...
KSAT 12
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain
SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516, which is in the Converse area. When crews arrived, they...
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
Police searching for suspect who ran over woman in parking lot on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:28 a.m. on the 8700 block of Wurzbach Rd. Police arrived at the scene to find the...
Man shot after confronting three men breaking into his vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in his torso early Sunday after he confronted three men breaking into his vehicle on the southeast side of San Antonio. It happened around 1:44 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue. Police were dispatched to the location for a shooting...
'Cold Days, Warm Hearts' winter coat drive helps keep the homeless warm this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need for new or gently used coats is on the rise for the less fortunate. Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5 and Santikos Theaters to assure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through their annual winter coat drive: Cold Days, Warm Hearts.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
KENS 5
'I was just seeping blood': San Antonio woman demands accountability after being attacked by three dogs while out walking
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Reynolds was listening to music while walking along the sidewalk on Henderson Pass near Highway 281 when she said she encountered a pack of snarling dogs. “They just started just biting on my legs, my hamstrings, my behind, and I was frantically just screaming and...
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
Thousands of wreaths laid to honor fallen heroes at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO — "We will always remember." It's a solemn promise that is made every year by volunteers who lay wreaths at the headstones of fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America organizers said it is their mission to honor every veteran who gave their life in service. "God needed the...
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
fox7austin.com
Mother pushes for answers in mysterious death of Fredericksburg teens
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Lisa Treviño and her daughter, Ana, laid flowers and birthday balloons in front of a vacant unit at the Ten19 apartments in Fredericksburg. Treviño’s daughter, Azalyia Hernandez, would have turned 18 Wednesday, Dec. 14. "[The roses] were dipped with glitter because she was always...
